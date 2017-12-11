You've likely seen the video by now of young Keaton Jones of Tennessee crying in his car, telling his mother he was bullied, but also offering a message of hope for others in his predicament.

"Don't let it bother you," Jones said. "It will probably get better one day."

The video went viral and has nearly 40 million views.

Stars on social media responded to Keaton with messages of support and, in some cases, offered more.

Here are the offers he has received from the sports world:

Cavaliers' J.R. Smith and LeBron James

Extended an invite to Cavs' game against the Grizzlies.

That's a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

Dana White, UFC president

Trip to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas.

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Delanie Walker, Titans tight end

Offered tickets for four to the Titans' Week 17 game against the Jaguars.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Taylor Lewan, Titans offensive lineman

Offered his services to be Keaton's bodyguard.

Please help me and the @Titans get Keaton's information. We will not tolerate bullying. I'll be seeing you real soon Keaton. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) December 10, 2017

Jarrett Guarantano, University of Tennessee quarterback

Spent the day with Keaton on Sunday.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Tyler Byrd, University of Tennessee wide receiver

One of the Volunteers who will meet with Keaton on Tuesday.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver

Invitation to Chargers game in Los Angeles.

Lee Smith, Oakland Raiders tight end

Offered to meet with Keaton following the season.

What's up Keaton! Lee Smith here with the Oakland Raiders. Once our season is over and my family and I move back home to TN, I will come see you at school! We can see if any of the kids are brave enough to bully me! Stay strong my man! — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith_86) December 11, 2017

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN

Extended an invitation for next year's College Gameday.

Hey Keaton, I'm very sorry you have been going through such tough times. You showed a lot of courage by letting people know how some have been treating you. We would love have you and your family come out to @CollegeGameDay anytime you'd like next year. You're always welcome. https://t.co/9WTkpt8Xub — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 11, 2017

Scott Holtzman, UFC lightweight

Willing to let Keaton train with him when he returns to Knoxville.

Knoxville, can someone get me in touch with this kid? I want him to come train with me when I get HOME. @Lakyn_Jones @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby https://t.co/DRdKvTsIff — Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) December 10, 2017

Paige VanZant, UFC flyweight

Wants to meet Keaton and become his bodyguard.

I would love to come meet this guy and provide bodyguard services!!!Connect me as well!!!! Bullies suck!! I won't stand for it! https://t.co/8IAdTC7Smm — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) December 10, 2017

Kevin Brophy, University of West Virginia infielder

Invitation to West Virginia game and a tour of the school's baseball field.