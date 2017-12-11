        <
        >

          Sports figures respond to Tennessee boy's viral video on bullying

          Jarrett Guarantano/Twitter
          4:54 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          You've likely seen the video by now of young Keaton Jones of Tennessee crying in his car, telling his mother he was bullied, but also offering a message of hope for others in his predicament.

          "Don't let it bother you," Jones said. "It will probably get better one day."

          The video went viral and has nearly 40 million views.

          Stars on social media responded to Keaton with messages of support and, in some cases, offered more.

          Here are the offers he has received from the sports world:

          Cavaliers' J.R. Smith and LeBron James

          Extended an invite to Cavs' game against the Grizzlies.

          Dana White, UFC president

          Trip to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas.

          Delanie Walker, Titans tight end

          Offered tickets for four to the Titans' Week 17 game against the Jaguars.

          Taylor Lewan, Titans offensive lineman

          Offered his services to be Keaton's bodyguard.

          Jarrett Guarantano, University of Tennessee quarterback

          Spent the day with Keaton on Sunday.

          Tyler Byrd, University of Tennessee wide receiver

          One of the Volunteers who will meet with Keaton on Tuesday.

          Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver

          Invitation to Chargers game in Los Angeles.

          Lee Smith, Oakland Raiders tight end

          Offered to meet with Keaton following the season.

          Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN

          Extended an invitation for next year's College Gameday.

          Scott Holtzman, UFC lightweight

          Willing to let Keaton train with him when he returns to Knoxville.

          Paige VanZant, UFC flyweight

          Wants to meet Keaton and become his bodyguard.

          Kevin Brophy, University of West Virginia infielder

          Invitation to West Virginia game and a tour of the school's baseball field.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.