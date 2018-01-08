ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge against former major leaguer Ray Knight.

Knight, 65, was charged in October after police were called to his home in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, for a reported fight with a 33-year-old acquaintance. Both men had visible injuries.

The Washington Post reported Monday that prosecutors dropped the charge after the parties involved reached a deal on their own.

Knight spent 13 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros and New York Mets. He took over at third base for the Reds in 1979 after Pete Rose signed with the Phillies. Knight went on to become MVP of the 1986 World Series for the Mets.

Knight now works as an analyst for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network on Washington Nationals broadcasts.