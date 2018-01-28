Super Bowl I
Date: January 15, 1967
Score: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10
Super Bowl II
Date: January 14, 1968
Score: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14
Super Bowl III
Date: January 12, 1969
Score: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7
Super Bowl IV
Date: January 11, 1970
Score: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7
Super Bowl V
Date: January 17, 1971
Score: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13
Super Bowl VI
Date: January 16, 1972
Score: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3
Super Bowl VII
Date: January 14, 1973
Score: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7
Super Bowl VIII
Date: January 13, 1974
Score: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7
Super Bowl IX
Date: January 12, 1975
Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6
Super Bowl X
Date: January 18, 1976
Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17
Super Bowl XI
Date: January 9, 1977
Score: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14
Super Bowl XII
Date: January 15, 1978
Score: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10
Super Bowl XIII
Date: January 21, 1979
Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31
Super Bowl XIV
Date: January 20, 1980
Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
Super Bowl XV
Date: January 25, 1981
Score: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
Super Bowl XVI
Date: January 24, 1982
Score: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21
Super Bowl XVII
Date: January 30, 1983
Score: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17
Super Bowl XVIII
Date: January 22, 1984
Score: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9
Super Bowl XIX
Date: January 20, 1985
Score: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16
Super Bowl XX
Date: January 26, 1986
Score: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10
Super Bowl XXI
Date: January 25, 1987
Score: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20
Super Bowl XXII
Date: January 31, 1988
Score: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10
Super Bowl XXIII
Date: January 22, 1989
Score: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16
Super Bowl XXIV
Date: January 28, 1990
Score: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10
Super Bowl XXV
Date: January 27, 1991
Score: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
Super Bowl XXVI
Date: January 26, 1992
Score: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24
Super Bowl XXVII
Date: January 31, 1993
Score: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17
Super Bowl XXVIII
Date: January 30, 1994
Score: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13
Super Bowl XXIX
Date: January 29, 1995
Score: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26
Super Bowl XXX
Date: January 28, 1996
Score: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
Super Bowl XXXI
Date: January 26, 1997
Score: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
Super Bowl XXXII
Date: January 25, 1998
Score: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24
Super Bowl XXXIII
Date: January 31, 1999
Score: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19
Super Bowl XXXIV
Date: January 30, 2000
Score: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
Super Bowl XXXV
Date: January 28, 2001
Score: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7
Super Bowl XXXVI
Date: February 3, 2002
Score: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
Super Bowl XXXVII
Date: January 26, 2003
Score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Date: February 1, 2004
Score: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
Super Bowl XXXIX
Date: February 6, 2005
Score: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
Super Bowl XL
Date: February 5, 2006
Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10
Super Bowl XLI
Date: February 4, 2007
Score: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17
Super Bowl XLII
Date: February 3, 2008
Score: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14
Super Bowl XLIII
Date: February 1, 2009
Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
Super Bowl XLIV
Date: February 7, 2010
Score: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17
Super Bowl XLV
Date: February 6, 2011
Score: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25
Super Bowl XLVI
Date: February 5, 2012
Score: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
Super Bowl XLVII
Date: February 3, 2013
Score: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31
Super Bowl XLVIII
Date: February 2, 2014
Score: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8
Super Bowl XLIX
Date: February 1, 2015
Score: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24
Super Bowl 50
Date: February 7, 2016
Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XLI
Date: February 5, 2017
Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Super Bowl XLII
Date: February 4, 2018
Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles