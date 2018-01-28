        <
          52 years of Super Bowl game programs

          11:34 AM ET
          Super Bowl I

          Date: January 15, 1967
          Score: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

          Super Bowl II

          Date: January 14, 1968
          Score: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

          Super Bowl III

          Date: January 12, 1969
          Score: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

          Super Bowl IV

          Date: January 11, 1970
          Score: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

          Super Bowl V

          Date: January 17, 1971
          Score: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

          Super Bowl VI

          Date: January 16, 1972
          Score: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

          Super Bowl VII

          Date: January 14, 1973
          Score: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

          Super Bowl VIII

          Date: January 13, 1974
          Score: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

          Super Bowl IX

          Date: January 12, 1975
          Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

          Super Bowl X

          Date: January 18, 1976
          Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

          Super Bowl XI

          Date: January 9, 1977
          Score: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

          Super Bowl XII

          Date: January 15, 1978
          Score: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

          Super Bowl XIII

          Date: January 21, 1979
          Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

          Super Bowl XIV

          Date: January 20, 1980
          Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

          Super Bowl XV

          Date: January 25, 1981
          Score: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

          Super Bowl XVI

          Date: January 24, 1982
          Score: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

          Super Bowl XVII

          Date: January 30, 1983
          Score: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

          Super Bowl XVIII

          Date: January 22, 1984
          Score: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

          Super Bowl XIX

          Date: January 20, 1985
          Score: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

          Super Bowl XX

          Date: January 26, 1986
          Score: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

          Super Bowl XXI

          Date: January 25, 1987
          Score: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

          Super Bowl XXII

          Date: January 31, 1988
          Score: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

          Super Bowl XXIII

          Date: January 22, 1989
          Score: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

          Super Bowl XXIV

          Date: January 28, 1990
          Score: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

          Super Bowl XXV

          Date: January 27, 1991
          Score: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

          Super Bowl XXVI

          Date: January 26, 1992
          Score: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

          Super Bowl XXVII

          Date: January 31, 1993
          Score: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

          Super Bowl XXVIII

          Date: January 30, 1994
          Score: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

          Super Bowl XXIX

          Date: January 29, 1995
          Score: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

          Super Bowl XXX

          Date: January 28, 1996
          Score: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

          Super Bowl XXXI

          Date: January 26, 1997
          Score: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

          Super Bowl XXXII

          Date: January 25, 1998
          Score: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

          Super Bowl XXXIII

          Date: January 31, 1999
          Score: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

          Super Bowl XXXIV

          Date: January 30, 2000
          Score: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

          Super Bowl XXXV

          Date: January 28, 2001
          Score: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

          Super Bowl XXXVI

          Date: February 3, 2002
          Score: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

          Super Bowl XXXVII

          Date: January 26, 2003
          Score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

          Super Bowl XXXVIII

          Date: February 1, 2004
          Score: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

          Super Bowl XXXIX

          Date: February 6, 2005
          Score: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

          Super Bowl XL

          Date: February 5, 2006
          Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

          Super Bowl XLI

          Date: February 4, 2007
          Score: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

          Super Bowl XLII

          Date: February 3, 2008
          Score: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

          Super Bowl XLIII

          Date: February 1, 2009
          Score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

          Super Bowl XLIV

          Date: February 7, 2010
          Score: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

          Super Bowl XLV

          Date: February 6, 2011
          Score: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

          Super Bowl XLVI

          Date: February 5, 2012
          Score: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

          Super Bowl XLVII

          Date: February 3, 2013
          Score: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

          Super Bowl XLVIII

          Date: February 2, 2014
          Score: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

          Super Bowl XLIX

          Date: February 1, 2015
          Score: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

          Super Bowl 50

          Date: February 7, 2016
          Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos

          Super Bowl LI

          Date: February 5, 2017
          Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

          Super Bowl LII

          Date: February 4, 2018
          Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

