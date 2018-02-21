Mike Patrick has ended his long run at ESPN

As Mike Patrick prepares for his final game with ESPN, SportsCenter takes a look back at some of his most memorable moments. (1:28)

Mike Patrick has ended his long and distinguished career at ESPN.

Patrick, who began his play-by-play role with network in 1982, called his last event on Dec. 30, Iowa State's 21-20 victory over Memphis in the 2017 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the network announced Wednesday.

Patrick will be at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night for the Duke-Louisville basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and he will join Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Maria Taylor for an on-air segment.

ESPN's Mike Patrick with broadcast partners and Hall of Famers Dick Vitale and Doris Burke in 2008. ESPN

"It's wonderful to reflect on how I've done exactly what I wanted to do with my life," Patrick said. "At the same time, I've had the great pleasure of working with some of the very best people I've ever known, both on the air and behind the scenes. While I'm not sure exactly what's next for me, I'm looking forward to continuing my journey with new life experiences."

Patrick was the voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Football from 1987 to 2005 and played a major role in broadcasts of college football and basketball. He called more than 30 ACC basketball championships and was the voice of ESPN's Women's Final Four coverage from 1996 to 2009.

ESPN will air a tribute to his career, narrated by host Rece Davis, throughout Wednesday on SportsCenter.