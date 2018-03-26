After losing LaMelo Ball before the season, Chino Hills turned to another member of the Big Baller Brand family to win a state title last week.

The California high school won the Division I state championship Friday night without the former prep standout whom LaVar Ball pulled from school in October. Andre Ball, LaMelo's cousin and a three-star recruit according to ESPN, scored 17 points in the victory over Las Lomas High School.

Chino Hills fired coach Stephan Gilling in April after his public spat with LaVar Ball and replaced him with Dennis Latimore.

In October, LaVar Ball said he would remove LaMelo from Chino Hills and home-school him until he turned pro, citing issues with the new coach and administration. Months later, LaVar took both LaMelo, a former top-25 recruit in the 2019 class, and former UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball to Lithuania to compete in a pro league after LiAngelo's shoplifting incident during an overseas trip to China.

Still, Chino Hills excelled without LaMelo, the young star of the Ball family, completing a 10-0 run in the playoffs and securing a state championship for Latimore in his first season after Andre Ball, a 6-foot-5 wing, stepped up in a crucial game.

"It feels great," Latimore told reporters after the game. "We peaked at the right time."