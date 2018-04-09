The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice announced Monday that the province's coroner's office misidentified one of the 15 people killed last week in the highway accident involving a junior hockey team bus.

The coroner's office announced that Parker Tobin has died and that Xavier Labelle, who previously had been identified as among the deceased, is still alive.

The coroner's office apologized for "the misidentification and any confusion created by it."

Both Tobin and Labelle were members of the Humboldt Broncos team. The deceased also include head coach Darcy Haugan, bus driver Glen Doerksen and several players.

The Broncos were en route to a playoff game on Friday when a truck carrying peat moss collided with their bus. The players were between the ages of 16 and 21. Fourteen people were injured in the crash.