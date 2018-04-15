Kyle Edmund's attempt to win a first ATP Tour title ended in defeat in the Grand Prix Hassan II final as he lost to Pablo Andujar.

The British No. 1, who reached the semifinal of the Australian Open in January, was playing against a player ranked 355 in the world but failed to turn up and lost 6-2, 6-2 in Marrakech.

Edmund had won twice Saturday to reach his first final at this level, but won just four games against the Spaniard.

He does, however, move up to a career-high 23 in the rankings.

The Briton was the heavy favourite coming into the match but he could not have endured a worse start, losing his first three service games as Andujar wrapped up the opening set in 40 minutes.

Any hopes of a comeback were soon dashed as Edmund again dropped his serve in the opening game of the second set.

He lost his own delivery a further two times as Andujar won a fourth ATP title and first since 2014.