WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump honored Army's football team at the White House and predicted the service branches of the military could have a new addition: the space force.

President Donald Trump participates in a Rose Garden event with the Army Black Knights football team from the U.S. Military Academy at the White House. President Trump hosted the 2017 Commander in Chief's Trophy champion. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump saluted the Black Knights with the annual Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Tuesday, recounting their victory over Navy on a snowy day in Philadelphia. He received a white Army jersey. It's the first Commander-in-Chief Trophy for West Point since 1996.

The president says the Trump administration is "seriously thinking" about creating a space force, part of his efforts to build up the nation's military.

New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a West Point graduate, attended the Rose Garden ceremony. Trump joked that Pompeo was "a man who has gotten more publicity than me lately."