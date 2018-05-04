New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera are among the people nominated by President Donald Trump for the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Along with Rivera, former NFL running back Herschel Walker and three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor were tabbed to co-chair the council in an announcement released Friday.

Other council member nominees are former Boston Red Sox and Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon; golfer Natalie Gulbis; Kyle Snyder, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling; and silver-medal-winning bobsledder Shauna Rohbock.

The President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition encourages Americans to live a healthy lifestyle that balances physical activity and good nutrition. The council was founded in 1956.

Outside sports, actor and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and a number of business executives were also selected to be part of the 23-member council.

If approved, all member of the President's Council will serve two-year terms.