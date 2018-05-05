While the grounds at Churchill Downs are typically filled with hats everywhere, this year it was the rain that took center stage at the 144th Kentucky Derby. See what it looked like in Louisville as three inches of rain fell during the run for the roses.

Fans take shelter from the rain. AP Photo/John Minchillo

An ornate hat seen during the Kentucky Derby. Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Horse racing fans dance in a puddle in the infield. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Fans watch race horses as they walk on the track. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Phillip Perkins shows off his custom derby coat and hat. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

A Churchill Downs worker arranges the roses in the winner's circle. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Fans take shelter from the rain in the concourse. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Fans take shelter under a tarp in the infield. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Fans walk to the infield in the rain. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Mike Smith aboard Justify, and the rest of the field, race at the start. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Promises Fulfilled (ridden by jockey Corey Lanerie) and Justify (ridden by jockey Mike Smith) lead the field into the first turn. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Horses make their way around the first turn. Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports

Junior Alvarado aboard Enticed races Javier Castellano aboard Audible. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, crosses the finish line. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images