          Photos: Hats... and rain at the Kentucky Derby

          Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line Rob Carr/Getty Images
          9:23 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          While the grounds at Churchill Downs are typically filled with hats everywhere, this year it was the rain that took center stage at the 144th Kentucky Derby. See what it looked like in Louisville as three inches of rain fell during the run for the roses.

