Irina Khromacheva beats Zheng Saisai to win first WTA 125K title

Irina Khromacheva beat Zheng Saisai on Saturday in a dramatic WTA final that saw the Russian win her first WTA 125K title.

The 22-year-old, ranked World No. 210, saved three match points to upset No. 4 seed Zheng, winning the two-and-a-half-hour final in Anning, China, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Khromacheva was trailing 5-3, 40-15 in the final set to Zheng's serve but managed a break and a later match point to take the game to a tense tiebreak, which she won.

The win came as a surprise, with Zheng having won 15 matches straight in the last two weeks, taking the WTA 125K title in Zhengzhou and winning the ITF Circuit event in Quanzhou.

And the winning streak didn't stop there for former junior World No. 1 Khromacheva.

The Russian returned to the court later with doubles partner Dalila Jakupovic to clinch victory over unseeded Chinese pair Guo Hanyu and Sun Xuliu, 6-1, 6-1, taking the WTA 125K doubles title as well.

The pair won their first doubles title together at the Claro Open Cosalnitas in Bogotá last month.