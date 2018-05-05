Elise Mertens snaps up third WTA title after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in Rabat

Elise Mertens snapped up her third WTA title of the year on Saturday after defeating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets.

The top seed was in control throughout much of the final in Rabat, Morocco, against the former World No.47 but was at one point forced into a tie-break when Tomljanovic won a championship point.

But it wasn't long before the 22-year-old Belgian was back on top, eventually winning the Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem 6-2, 7-6(4) after one hour and 45 minutes of play.

Addressing the crowd after the match, Tomljanovic said: "I'm definitely not holding the trophy I wanted this week, but there were a lot of little victories I'm very happy with.

"You guys made this tournament special. It was my first time in Rabat, but I definitely hope it's not the last."

Mertens, now ranked World No. 16, hasn't lost a match on clay this season, having won her last 12 matches.

The Moroccan Open takes her title haul to three this season, having already won the Hobart International in Australia in January and the Ladies Open in Lugano last month.

It was the first final 24-year-old Tomljanovic had been in since 2015, elevating her into the top 80 again for the first time since 2016.