ESPN World Fame 100: The stories around our 2018 list

This year's ESPN World Fame 100 is a compilation of some of the biggest names in sports. Here is everything you need to know about our list, from the newcomers to our methodology to some who might have not cracked the Top 100 but are still making an impact.
To find the 100 most famous athletes in the world, we started with 600 of the biggest names in sports, drawn from 67 countries. ESPN's Sports Analytics Group then ranked those athletes based on a proprietary formula that took into account three fame factors: Google Trend score, social media following and endorsement dollars. Here is the breakdown:
Basketball
Boxing
It is hard to maintain such a humble personality in combat sports, but Anthony Joshua's unique likability combined with his pure explosiveness in the ring make him a headline act in the UK -- and a new entrant in the Fame 100 list. Sean Nevin
Cricket
Virat Kohli is the most famous athlete in India. Captain of India's national cricket team and married to a Bollywood star, he can no longer go anywhere without being mobbed by crowds. We catch up with Kohli as he navigates the claustrophobia of his fame. Wright Thompson
Football
Lionel Messi only seems like the least interesting man in the world. Listen closely and the footballer's silence speaks louder than most athletes' shouts. Sam Borden
Golf
NHL
Olympic Sports
Yuzuru Hanyu, the 23-year-old Japanese figure skater who in February became the first man in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals, is no ordinary figure skater. He's a rock star. We go searching for Hanyu's fans and figure out the meaning behind those who worship him around the world. Elaine Teng
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki says she's never chased fame, only tennis excellence. But her search for fulfillment? That's been a longer, tougher journey. Allison Glock