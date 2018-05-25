        <
        >

          David Carle takes over as hockey coach at University of Denver

          8:17 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- The University of Denver promoted David Carle to take over as hockey coach following the departure of Jim Montgomery.

          The 28-year-old Carle has spent the last 4-plus seasons as an assistant to Montgomery, who was named the coach of the Dallas Stars on May 4.

          Carle was a student assistant with Denver after being diagnosed with a heart condition that forced him to end his playing career. Carle graduated from Denver in 2012.

          He inherits a program that went 125-57-26 the past five seasons under Montgomery, including a national title in 2016-17. Carle said he will "continue, as we always have, to strive for excellence both on and off the ice."

          Carle becomes the ninth head coach in Pioneer history.

