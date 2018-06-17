CALGARY, Alberta -- Johnny Manziel never made it off the sideline in Hamilton's regular-season opener, looking on as starter Jeremiah Masoli played in the Tiger-Cats' 28-14 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

Manziel is making a comeback with the Canadian Football League team after being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M was 21-of-32 for 168 yards and a touchdown in two exhibition games.

Masoli was 25-of-36 for 344 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score. Calgary rallied in the fourth quarter on a Bo Levi Mitchell 15-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden and Don Jackson's 44-yard scoring run.

Hamilton will return to action Friday night at Edmonton.