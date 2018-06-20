IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa wrestler Sam Stoll has been released from the hospital after being accidentally shot in the knee.

Iowa coach Tom Brands said Wednesday that Stoll had surgery Tuesday and that he is "doing well."

Iowa City police said that a preliminary investigation found that the All-American wrestler Stoll was shot by mistake in a residence early Tuesday morning and that several other people were present.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Iowa athletic officials were gathering information, and Brands says the school will follow its code of conduct policies once the police conclude their investigation.

Stoll placed fifth as a heavyweight at the NCAA championships in March. He has one more season of eligibility remaining.