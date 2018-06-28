DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke baseball coach Chris Pollard has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Athletic director Kevin White announced the extension Thursday but did not disclose terms, as is customary at the private school.

Pollard has led the Blue Devils to the NCAA tournament in two of the past three seasons and guided them to the super regionals this year before losing to Texas Tech in three games. Before its appearance in 2016, Duke hadn't reached the tournament since 1961.

The Blue Devils have won at least 30 games in five straight years and set a program record with 45 victories this year.

White says that "what Chris Pollard has accomplished with the Duke Baseball program is nothing short of astonishing."