WIMBLEDON -- Alex de Minaur is in dreamland.

The Australian teenager booked a Wimbledon third round clash with No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal after dispatching Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5, 6-3 Thursday.

De Minaur, 19, is currently 80th in the world and is having a breakout grass-court season. After defeating Britain's Dan Evans to win his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham, the Sydney star shocked French Open surprise package Marco Cecchinato to win his first ever match at the London Grand Slam.

And, following a brilliant performance against Frenchman Herbert on Court 14, De Minaur will now likely walk out on one of the main two showcourts at the All England Club when he faces two-time champion Nadal on Saturday. It will be there first ever meeting.

No. 15 seed Nick Kyrgios cruised through with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 triumph over Robin Haase and could meet good friend and fellow Australian Bernard Tomic next. Kyrgios was in fine form, racing through the first set in 21 minutes and throwing down 19 aces in his win.

Tomic takes on No. 24 seed Kei Nishikori later Wednesday.

Ashleigh Barty is into Round 3 at Wimbledon. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Ashleigh Barty held off a Eugenie Bouchard fightback to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time of her career.

Australia's Barty, who won the junior singles title at the London Grand Slam in 2011, advanced after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Canadian and 2014 finalist Bouchard.

Barty, 22, impressed in the opening set with nine aces and 17 winners but Bouchard, who reached the main draw through qualifying, looked set to even the match when 5-2 up with a set point in the second.

However, No. 17 seed Barty held firm and rattled off five straight games to set up an encounter with No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina.

No. 26 seed Daria Gavrilova is also through to Round 3 for the first time after she outlasted compatriot Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-1 on Court 18. Gavrilova, 24, will face the winner of Taylor Townsend and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who knocked out No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova in the opening round.