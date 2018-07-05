WIMBLEDON -- Ashleigh Barty held off a Eugenie Bouchard fightback to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time of her career.

Australia's Barty, who won the junior singles title at the London Grand Slam in 2011, advanced after a 6-4, 7-5 victory Wednesday over Canadian and 2014 finalist Bouchard.

Barty, 22, impressed in the opening set with nine aces and 17 winners but Bouchard, who reached the main draw through qualifying, looked set to even the match when 5-2 up with a set point in the second.

However, No. 17 seed Barty held firm and rattled off five straight games to book a clash with either No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina or Yulia Putintseva.

No. 26 seed Daria Gavrilova is also through to Round 3 for the first time after she outlasted compatriot Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-1 on Court 18. Gavrilova, 24, will face the winner of Taylor Townsend and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who knocked out No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova in the opening round.

Seven Australians are in second-round action on Day 4 at Wimbledon.