COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A fifth former wrestler suing Ohio State University alleges it ignored concerns about sexual abuse by a now-dead team doctor throughout the two decades he worked there.

The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday, a day after four ex-wrestlers sued with similar allegations about Dr. Richard Strauss.

Tuesday's lawsuit alleges Strauss repeatedly sexually abused a wrestler who attended OSU from 1982 to 1984. It says the unnamed wrestler believed then that Strauss' actions were medically necessary.

Both lawsuits seek unspecified monetary damages and propose to represent all Ohio State students mistreated by Strauss.

He's the focus of an ongoing, independent investigation that started months ago and involves allegations from male athletes in 14 sports. Ohio State says the university response to concerns about Strauss is a key focus of that investigation.