Top seed Julia Goerges put Wimbledon disappointment behind her to thrash Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1 6-0 in the opening round of the Moscow River Cup.

The world No.10 was beaten by Serena Williams in the semifinal of WImbledon last month, but recovered well from the setback to move into the second round of the inaugural competition.

The win means the 29-year-old German has now won six of her last seven games on grass, cementing her status as one of the WTA's form players.

She will now play home favourite Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Wednesday after the 21-year-old recorded a straight sets 6-4 6-0 victory over Italian Deborah Chiesa.

Elsewhere, second seed Daria Kasatkina swept past fellow Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-1 6-1, while Krystna Pliskova shocked fourth seed Katerina Siniakova in a deciding set to win 6-4 3-6 6-4.