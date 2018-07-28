        <
        >

          Barclays Center abandoning plastic drinking straws

          10:53 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- An arena where the Brooklyn Nets and New York Islanders play is the latest place making plastic straws a thing of the past.

          Brooklyn's Barclays Center said this week that it will switch to strawless drink lids or straws made from compostable alternative materials by next year. The affiliated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on Long Island, also will drop plastic straws.

          They are the latest partners in a movement to eliminate plastic straws because of harmful environmental impacts.

          Seattle banned them this month and is believed to be the first major U.S. city to do so. Starbucks, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and American Airlines followed with plans to abandon straws too.

          Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum estimate their bans will divert more than 5 million straws from landfills each year.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices