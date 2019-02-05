        <
          Duke's Zion Williamson and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu lead Wooden Late-Season lists

          11:44 PM ET
          Jeff Borzello
          The Late Season Top 20 for both the men's and women's Wooden Award was announced on Monday night, with Duke's Zion Williamson and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu leading the way.

          Duke, Tennessee, Virginia and Nevada topped the list with two players apiece. R.J. Barrett joins Zion Williamson from Duke; Tennessee had forwards Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams both make the list; Virginia is represented by Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter; and Nevada saw both Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline selected.

          The ACC was the top conference on the men's side, with five players earning a nod. The Big Ten followed up with four players from four different teams.

          On the women's side, UConn had the most representatives selected to the Late Season Top 20, with Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield and Katie Samuelson all making the list. Baylor, Oregon and Notre Dame had two players apiece.

          Last year's winners were Villanova's Jalen Brunson and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson.

