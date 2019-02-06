Former Texas Longhorns and NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas, early Monday on a charge of suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Young paid a $500 bond and was released.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department told the Houston Chronicle that Young's black Cadillac was stopped at an intersection with the hazard lights on early Monday morning. He failed several field sobriety tests.

It was Young's second arrest in three years on drunken driving charges. He pleaded no contest and was fined $300 after a January 2016 arrest. He was also ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.

Young was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2005 and led Texas to a national championship in the Rose Bowl. Last month, he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

He played in the NFL for six years, with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.