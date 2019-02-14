ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's government has condemned a walkout by the basketball club Olympiakos during a Greek Cup semifinal game against rival Panathinaikos following complaints over the refereeing.

Olympiakos forfeited the game at Olympic Stadium in Athens on Wednesday, leaving at halftime and trailing 40-25. A spokesman for the team said he was "disgusted'' with the quality of the refereeing.

Panathinaikos, coached by Rick Pitino, advanced to Sunday's final against PAOK in Crete.

Well in 42 years of coaching I, thought I had seen it all. Up 15 at halftime. Motivating my team to come out with great intensity the first 5 minutes. We were fired up except Olympiakos never came back out. Game over. Onto the Greek Cup finals in Crete on Sunday #paobc — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 13, 2019

Giorgos Vassiliadis, the deputy minister for sport, described the game as a "blow to the sport',' but he said he could not interfere with the referee selection process.