          Rick Pitino's team reaches Greek Cup final after opponent walks out

          9:21 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's government has condemned a walkout by the basketball club Olympiakos during a Greek Cup semifinal game against rival Panathinaikos following complaints over the refereeing.

          Olympiakos forfeited the game at Olympic Stadium in Athens on Wednesday, leaving at halftime and trailing 40-25. A spokesman for the team said he was "disgusted'' with the quality of the refereeing.

          Panathinaikos, coached by Rick Pitino, advanced to Sunday's final against PAOK in Crete.

          Giorgos Vassiliadis, the deputy minister for sport, described the game as a "blow to the sport',' but he said he could not interfere with the referee selection process.

