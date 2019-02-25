Running back Trent Richardson scored three rushing touchdowns in the Birmingham Iron's 28-12 victory Sunday over the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football.

The former Alabama star now leads the first-year AAF with six touchdowns through three games.

The No. 3 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL draft, Richardson hasn't played in the NFL since 2014 for the Indianapolis Colts, who traded a first-round draft pick to the Browns to acquire the former Heisman finalist during the 2013 season.

"Every game for me and every play is like, 'I really like have to get this.' It's fourth-and-1 for me on every play," Richardson told CBS Sports Network after the game. "I think about my kids a lot when I'm on this field. If I don't get this first down, if I don't get this touchdown, I will let my team down, I most definitely will let my kids down."

Trent Richardson has six touchdowns through three games in the AAF. Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Richardson gained 46 yards on 17 carries in Sunday's game, a 2.7 yards-per-carry average.

He now has 145 yards on 59 carries (2.5 YPC) in his three games for the Iron, who improved to 3-0.

Richardson averaged 3.3 yards per carry in the NFL, rushing for 2,032 yards and 17 touchdowns on 614 carries in 46 career games.