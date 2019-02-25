Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn was named the coach and general manager of the XFL's Seattle franchise on Monday.

Zorn, 65, was the Washington Redskins' head coach in the 2008 and '09 seasons, finishing 12-20 overall.

Before becoming the Redskins' coach, he was the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach from 2001 to 2007. He last was an assistant in the NFL in 2012, when he was the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterbacks coach.

He was the first starting quarterback in the history of the Seahawks in 1976 and played nine seasons in Seattle through the 1984 season. He also played a season with the Green Bay Packers in 1985 and made one start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987.