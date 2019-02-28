One-armed Little Leaguer crushes home run

Internet sensation Tommy Morrissey, who was born with just one arm, crushes a deep home run, his second in Little League this season. (0:24)

Tommy Morrissey, who was born with just one arm, crushed a home run in his first Little League game of the season.

Morrissey, 8, who was born with only his left arm, hit an inside-the-park, 2-run homer after visiting St. Louis Cardinals spring training and getting hitting lessons from Cy Young winner Chris Carpenter.

Morrissey plays for the Palm Beach Gardens (Florida) Youth Athletic Association Little League club also named the Cardinals.

He followed up his performance in the opener with another home run in the second game of the season and it looks like there will be more to come in his future.

The young internet sensation has also made a name for himself with his incredible golf skills, including hitting a hole-in-one.

With the tremendous power Morrissey shows hitting both the baseball and golf ball and his speed on the basepaths, don't be surprised to see him excel at other sports in the future.

Morrissey has more than 36,000 followers on Instagram and has met quite a few famous athletes, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Jimmie Johnson.