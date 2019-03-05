Trestman hired as coach of Tampa Bay XFL team

The Tampa Bay XFL franchise named Marc Trestman as its coach and general manager on Tuesday.

He becomes the fourth coach hired by the XFL, which will begin play in 2020, joining Bob Stoops (Dallas), Jim Zorn (Seattle) and Pep Hamilton (Washington, D.C.).

Trestman, who was the Chicago Bears' head coach in 2013-14, was most recently the head coach of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts in 2017-18.

Trestman, 63, led the Argonauts to the Grey Cup title in his first season but was fired last year after Toronto finished 4-14. He was 13-23 overall in two seasons.

He was 13-19 in two seasons as the Bears' coach. Before coaching the Bears, he was the Montreal Alouettes' head coach from 2008 to 2012, winning two Grey Cup titles (2009, '10) during his five seasons. He was 59-31 overall in the regular season.

Trestman has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, serving in the role with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.