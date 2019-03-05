Final Humboldt player released from hospital

Eleven months after a bus crash that killed 16 and injured 13 others, the final Humboldt Broncos player has left the hospital.

According to multiple reports, defenseman Morgan Gobeil was released Monday. Gobeil, 19, suffered a serious head injury in the April 6, 2018, crash and had been hospitalized ever since.

Gobeil remains unable to walk or talk. His family declined interviews but released a statement highlighting Gobeil's long stay in the hospital.

"During his time at the hospital, Morgan has celebrated his high school graduation, his brother's wedding, his 19th birthday, several holidays and he has witnessed the change of all four seasons," the family said.

The bus had 29 passengers, including the driver, when it was slammed into by a semi-trailer on a Saskatchewan highway.

The truck driver has pleaded guilty to 29 counts related to the crash. He is set for sentencing later this month and could face up to 24 years in prison.

The tragedy reverberated across the hockey community and internationally. A GoFundMe account for the Humboldt team raised more than $15 million in less than two weeks, as more than 140,000 people donated from more than 80 countries.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.