Almost Famous

NO. 101

Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans center

To raise his profile, Davis ought to consider demanding a trade midseason, alienating his front office and turning an entire fan base against him.

NO. 108

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter

Being a two-way wunderkind couldn't quite catapult the homering hurler onto the list. But solving the Zodiac Killer case while recovering from Tommy John certainly would.

NO. 111

Caroline Wozniacki

2018 Australian Open winner

After free-falling out of the World Fame 100 (she ranked 66th in 2018), Wozniacki will almost certainly return if she obtains a lock of Lionel Messi's hair and a vial of blood from a Milwaukee Bucks player under a waxing crescent moon by the next solstice.

NO. 141

Chloe Kim

Olympic gold medal snowboarder

Guest-starring roles are often all athletes need to boost their profile, and there's no series America loves more than The Rookie, a riveting drama starring Nathan Fillion as a 40-year-old former construction worker who, fresh off a divorce, decides to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer, even if it means he's the oldest rookie on the force. The Rookie, airing Tuesdays at 10/9 Central on ABC!

NO. 167

Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals captain

Ovechkin has been a beloved DC athlete for decades, but to finally break through nationally, the Russian must develop a reliable midrange game to prove that he has what it takes to make it in the NBA.

NO. 173

Simone Biles

Olympic gold medal gymnast

Sometimes the old-fashioned strategy of tumbling door-to-door is still the most effective way to cement yourself in the hearts of the American public.

NO. 215

Katie Ledecky

World-record swimmer

Arguably not even at the peak of her career, Ledecky, 21, has plenty of time to get herself involved in myriad professional and personal scandals that will rocket her into the Fame 100.

NO. 248

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels outfielder

The perennial MVP candidate and WAR machine should double down on his strengths, namely his relatively high search score from the sheer volume of fans continually Googling: "What does Mike Trout look like?"

NO. 270

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback

After an MVP season and Super Bowl near miss, Mahomes should take the logical next step to break into the top 100 by focusing on some Instagram sponsored content deals for products such as teeth whitening kits and hair growth gels.

NO. 294

Mo Farah

Olympic gold medal distance runner

It's long overdue that Farah actually challenge himself on the track by switching to NASCAR. He needs to show he's unafraid of the spotlight -- and unafraid to race with the big boys.

