Manziel makes AAF debut for Memphis Express

Johnny Manziel made his debut in the Alliance of American Football on Sunday.

Manziel, who signed with the Memphis Express last week, entered the game in the second quarter with his team losing 16-8 to the Birmingham Iron. Quarterback Brandon Silvers started the game.

The former Heisman Trophy winner scrambled for 13 yards on his first play from scrimmage. Six plays later, he connected on a 36-yard pass to Alton Howard, but the drive stalled in the red zone, and the Express missed a field goal.

The home fans, who had been chanting, "We want Johnny!" before Manziel entered, booed heavily when Silvers returned to play the next series. The Express went three-and-out.