Source: AAF to immediately suspend operations

Daniel Kaplan reflects on the short tenure of the Alliance of American Football, which is reportedly suspending operations. (0:59)

What is the AAF's legacy? (0:59)

The Alliance of American Football will suspend all football operations Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Michael Rothstein, confirming multiple reports.

The league will hold a call with all players and staff at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon, the source said.

Tom Dundon, who became the AAF's majority owner in February, had said last week that the league was in danger of folding without help from the National Football League Players Association.

Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, made a $250 million investment in the AAF last month after the league reportedly was in danger of not making payroll.

The eight-team AAF, billed as a development league, kicked off the weekend following the Super Bowl. The league is eight games into its 10-game regular season.

ProFootballTalk was first to report that the league would suspend operations.