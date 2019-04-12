ESPN The Magazine's Behind the Pages

Full Speed Ahead

Photographer Sophy Holland gets up close and personal with powerhouse Nick Bosa.

"Come at me, bro." I uttered those words to Nick Bosa on a beach in Florida, after I told him to tackle my camera. Yep, you heard that right. I asked Nick Bosa to tackle my camera. His first response: "You want me to do what?" But I didn't want him to just tackle my camera for the fun of it. I wanted him to charge my camera with the intensity that he would charge an opponent in a game. It's rare for a reader or viewer to see an athlete in that position. And Bosa went for it. After we established that level of trust -- and he knew I was serious -- he fully committed. And I'm so glad he did.

What I Learned While Reporting on a Really, Really Famous Horse

Contributing writer Anna Peele shares two behind-the-scenes moments with Game Winner.

1. During my visit to Santa Anita, I met a horse who must be tied up so he doesn't pace in his stall all night and not sleep. Another defecates in her food bowl if left to her own devices. Compared to those goofballs, Game Winner has the bearing of Queen Elizabeth.

2. Everyone is scared of PETA. When I called a farrier who had worked with Game Winner and asked him what the horse felt when he was shod, the farrier became convinced I was a PETA plant and hung up on me.