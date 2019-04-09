XFL to have 3-point tries, 2-point OT shootouts

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said Monday on the PFT PM podcast that the league plans to use a three-tiered extra-point system after touchdowns and a two-point conversion shootout in overtime when it launches in 2020.

Luck discussed the plans when asked how the XFL plans to differentiate itself from the NFL game.

On extra points, teams can choose whether to go for a one-point conversion from the 2-yard line, a two-point try from the 5-yard line or a three-point attempt from the 10-yard line.

"We literally have a nine-point touchdown. We think that's valuable because teams that historically are down by let's say three scores, well guess what, if it's a 16-point or a 17-point differential, you're really looking at a two-score game theoretically," he said.

The XFL's overtime rules are currently being tested in the Spring League. Luck said each team will have five opportunities to convert a two-point conversion in the overtime session. The defense would score one point with a turnover.

Forty-four players will be on the field at the same time in the overtime session, with both team's offenses and defenses on opposite ends of the field.

"Soccer, which is the global game, hockey, which is the cold-weather global game -- they've figured out how to do overtimes. They're compelling," he said.

Luck said the XFL wants games to have a three-hour time limit and the overtime system could be completed in four to five minutes, ensuring that even games that go into overtime would end in three hours, maximum.