June Jones named XFL Houston club's coach/GM

The XFL filled its last coaching vacancy on Monday when June Jones was introduced as the coach/general manager of the league's Houston franchise.

Jones, 66, joins Bob Stoops (Dallas), Winston Moss (Los Angeles), Kevin Gilbride (New York), Jonathan Hayes (St. Louis), Jim Zorn (Seattle), Marc Trestman (Tampa Bay) and Pep Hamilton (Washington, D.C.) as coaches in the eight-team league, which begins play in 2020.

Jones has been head coach of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats the past two seasons, going 20-22. He also has been a head coach in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons (1994-96) and San Diego Chargers ('98). He had a 22-36 record as an NFL coach.

He also was a head coach for 16 seasons in college football, most recently with SMU (2008-14), where he went 36-43. He was the head coach at Hawaii for nine seasons (1999-07), finishing 76-41.

He has coached in Houston previously, first as the wide receivers coach for the USFL's Gamblers in 1984 and then with the NFL's Oilers in 1987-88 as the team's quarterbacks coach.