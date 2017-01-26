Instant Awesome: 101-year-old veteran sings national anthem at women's military appreciation night

101-year-old veteran John Moon performs the national anthem at the women's basketball military appreciation night at Western Illinois. Moon is the oldest known living Marine to storm the beaches at Iwo Jima. (2:06)

The singing of the national anthem helps set the tone at a sporting event -- even the casual fan pays close attention to the performer. But it's not often that we get to see a 101-year-old excite the crowd before a game.

And in this case, it wasn't just any 101-year-old.

John Moon, who is a resident of Macomb, Illinois, is a World War II veteran and the oldest-known survivor of Iwo Jima.

He got things going by singing the national anthem at his alma mater, Western Illinois, as it took on IUPUI and hosted its women's basketball military appreciation night.

Not only did Moon prove that he's still well and able, but he also demonstrated some strong vocals by holding a few notes during the course of the song. That led to a standing ovation from the fans once he concluded.

Well done, Mr. Moon.