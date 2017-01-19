Instant Awesome: High school sophomore completely owns defender in over-the-top dunk

Meet Westlake, Georgia, high school sophomore Chase Hunter.

He entered last year as the No. 1-ranked player for his class in the state of Georgia and already has two offers from SEC schools.

Oh, and he doesn't care who or what stands in front of him if he wants to dunk.

Exhibit A.

This angle. 😨 (Submitted by @kimalimark) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

And in case you need to see the high school player he straight baptized from another angle, here you go.

🤕 A video posted by Chase Hunter 🏀 (@chase1hunter) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

From this angle you can see how Hunter's coaches had to scramble to keep the team from throwing themselves off the bench after that dunk. They had the same reaction as James Harden after Zach LaVine threw down in the dunk contest.

If Hunter keeps it up, he might just find himself in similar shoes a few years down the road.