When Cameron and Karley Daigle stepped onto the mound to throw out the first pitch at the Carolina Mudcats game, they had no idea that the person catching the ball at home plate was their father, Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle.

Daigle, a 19-year Air Force veteran, decided to surprise his kids about his return home and acted as the catcher while they threw out the first pitch.

When Daigle took off the catcher's mask, the reactions from Cameron and Karley were priceless.

According to ABC News, when Daigle reached out to the Mudcats -- a Class A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers -- about surprising his kids, the team went all-in to make it an everlasting experience for the family.

"This could be my last deployment before I retire, so [my wife Emily] and one of her friends started to think about a surprise," Daigle told ABC News. "They thought of the Mudcats because we've been to games and they're big supporters of the military."

"And then we just hoped for the best from there because with the military sometimes things happen," he added. "But I made it back on the day I needed to."