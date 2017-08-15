Instant Awesome -- PONY Leaguer jumps over catcher to score winning run to advance in World Series

Texas stays alive after pinch runner Michael Ramos ignores the third-base coach's hold sign and leaps over the catcher to win the game in the eighth inning. (0:52)

The PONY League World Series Tournament is taking place in Washington County, Pennsylvania, this week. The tournament featured an elimination game on Monday between Brownsville, Texas, and the hometown Washington City team.

With the score tied in the bottom of the eighth inning, pinch-runner Michael Ramos wasn't going to be denied. Michael disregarded his coach telling him to hold up at third base and continued to run toward home. The Brownsville native avoided the tag from the catcher by leaping over him to score, giving Brownsville a 4-3 victory.

Sometimes, you've got to take matters into your own hands. This time, it paid off for Ramos.

-- Paul Saldaña