MLB - View All - PhotosRebuilding process difficult at the moment for Phillies (AP, 6/19 3:07 AM ET)
LEADING OFF: Indians set sights on O's, Kershaw faces Mets (AP, 6/19 2:15 AM ET)
Bogaerts hits 2 homers to lead Red Sox over Astros 6-5 (AP, 6/19 1:56 AM ET)
Baseball Capsules (AP, 6/19 1:52 AM ET)
Arroyo contemplating retirement after latest rough start (AP, 6/18 10:17 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosLarry Grantham, former Jets linebacker, dies at 78 (AP, 6/19 1:54 AM ET)
Titans agree to terms with wide receiver Eric Decker (AP, 6/18 9:19 PM ET)
Villa scores twice, New York defeats Seattle 2-1 (AP, 6/17 5:44 PM ET)
Browns' Garrett has sprained foot, expected to be in camp (AP, 6/17 4:54 PM ET)
Ex-Bengals player pleads no contest to indecent exposure (AP, 6/17 11:30 AM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosLonzo Ball's draft stock stays strong with Lakers watching (AP, 6/19 4:49 AM ET)
AP Sources: George informs Pacers he will leave in 2018 (AP, 6/18 11:08 PM ET)
AP source: 76ers, Celtics agree on trade for No. 1 pick (AP, 6/18 1:06 AM ET)
Fultz works out for 76ers, amid draft trade talks (AP, 6/17 8:54 PM ET)
Bucks stay in-house, hire Jon Horst as general manager (AP, 6/16 8:04 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosVegas holds trade cards during expansion draft window (AP, 6/19 2:14 AM ET)
Beaulieu welcomed Montreal trading him to Buffalo Sabres (AP, 6/18 5:59 PM ET)
NHL salary cap set at $75 million for 2017-18 season (AP, 6/18 3:49 PM ET)
Vegas holds all the cards with NHL expansion draft list out (AP, 6/18 3:22 PM ET)
All talk, few trades before NHL's expansion roster freeze (AP, 6/17 9:31 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosHarbaugh talks up another European trip for Wolverines (AP, 6/17 7:13 PM ET)
With a mix of Saban and swag, Collins takes over at Temple (AP, 6/17 12:45 PM ET)
Vikings player Floyd denies reports of flagged alcohol tests (AP, 6/16 5:16 PM ET)
Family, then football, with UT Martin's Este (AP, 6/16 12:08 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosPowell sorry for Louisville fallout, says ordeal 'worth it' (AP, 6/17 11:00 PM ET)
NCAA sanctions unlikely to hurt Louisville with recruits (AP, 6/16 5:03 PM ET)
Pitino outraged at NCAA penalties, Louisville will appeal (AP, 6/15 9:18 PM ET)
K-State's Isaiah Maurice kicked off team for rules violation (AP, 6/15 6:21 PM ET)
The Latest: Pitino blasts NCAA decision, defends his program (AP, 6/15 1:43 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosSouth Carolina women's hoops team gets back to work (AP, 6/16 5:15 PM ET)
Oral Roberts women's basketball player found dead in dorm (AP, 6/16 4:08 PM ET)
Georgetown names James Howard women's hoops coach (AP, 6/14 6:07 PM ET)
Maryland's Leslie to play at NC State as graduate transfer (AP, 6/14 5:28 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosTaurasi stands alone atop WNBA scoring list (AP, 6/18 10:06 PM ET)
Stewart has 22 and 15, Storm cruise to 75-57 win over Stars (AP, 6/18 9:32 PM ET)
WNBA Capsules (AP, 6/18 9:31 PM ET)
Mitchell, Fever rally for road win of season, 91-79 over Sky (AP, 6/18 8:29 PM ET)
Taurasi breaks WNBA scoring mark in Mercury's blowout loss (AP, 6/18 7:28 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosLong road: Koepka's journey now includes a US Open title (AP, 6/19 2:16 AM ET)
Steve Stricker, Jordan Spieth finish strong at US Open (AP, 6/19 12:52 AM ET)
Bummer buddies: Roomies Fowler, Thomas fizzle at US Open (AP, 6/18 10:22 PM ET)
Hideki Matsuyama closes with 6-under 66 in US Open (AP, 6/18 9:27 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosLarson outlasts Elliott at Michigan again (AP, 6/18 9:18 PM ET)
Joey Logano 3rd at Michigan, hopes he's 'out of the funk' (AP, 6/18 9:08 PM ET)
Clay Millican races to first career NHRA Top Fuel victory (AP, 6/18 7:43 PM ET)
Porsche leaves it late to win 24 Hours Le Mans for 3rd year (AP, 6/18 10:14 AM ET)
John Hunter Nemechek wins NASCAR Truck race at Gateway (AP, 6/18 12:32 AM ET)
Boxing - View All - PhotosTim Hague, UFC fighter turned boxer, dies at 33 (AP, 6/18 5:45 PM ET)
Ward celebrates big win while Kovalev plans protest (AP, 6/18 1:48 PM ET)
Andre Ward stops Sergey Kovalev to win light heavy rematch (AP, 6/18 12:04 AM ET)
Zeuge out-points Smith to retain WBA super middleweight belt (AP, 6/17 7:01 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosSouth Florida thoroughbred trainer Manny Azpurua dies at 88 (AP, 6/14 6:14 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosCavendish back racing with Tour de France still possible (AP, 6/15 2:25 PM ET)
Hein Verbruggen, former cycling head, dies at 75 (AP, 6/14 11:51 AM ET)
Panel reports 'culture of fear' in Britain's cycling program (AP, 6/14 7:54 AM ET)
Fuglsang uspsets favorites to win Criterium du Dauphine (AP, 6/11 10:38 AM ET)
Kennaugh wins Alpe d'Huez stage at Criterium du Dauphine (AP, 6/10 10:32 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosHigh-altitude runner Kilian Jornet conquers Everest, twice (AP, 6/16 11:26 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosKiwis beat Oracle in 1st 2 America's Cup races in Bermuda (AP, 6/17 5:54 PM ET)
Michigan moves to terminate sports doctor's parental rights (AP, 6/17 1:47 PM ET)
Michael Phelps' latest challenge: 'Shark Week' (AP, 6/16 7:42 PM ET)
Russian pentathlete named in McLaren report gets doping ban (AP, 6/16 1:01 PM ET)
Russian Olympic boxing medalist loses appeal in doping case (AP, 6/16 12:55 PM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosAmerica's ski and snowboard team gets a new name (AP, 6/19 7:03 AM ET)
Goergl, oldest skier to win World Cup race, retires at 36 (AP, 6/12 5:40 AM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosRussian food? Moscow natives prefer Georgian (AP, 6/19 6:37 AM ET)
Oscar's kicks spark on-field tussle in Chinese Super League (AP, 6/19 2:11 AM ET)
Wright-Phillips scores 2 late goals, Red Bulls beat Union (AP, 6/18 7:39 PM ET)
Video review causing confusion for FIFA in World Cup trials (AP, 6/18 6:40 PM ET)
Chile beats Cameroon 2-0 as video reviews draw controversy (AP, 6/18 6:25 PM ET)