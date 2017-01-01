ESPN News Wire
MLB - View All - PhotosCubs hold on after Nationals rally for 4 in 9th, win 5-4 (AP, 6/26 11:34 PM ET)
Sale gets 9 Ks, Moreland hits HR as Red Sox beat Twins 4-1 (AP, 6/26 11:15 PM ET)
Down 7 and missing Francona, Indians rally to top Texas 15-9 (AP, 6/26 11:11 PM ET)
LEADING OFF: Nationals take a look at K-Rod, Yankees ailing (AP, 6/26 10:21 PM ET)
Yankees activate outfielder Ellsbury, Castro injured (AP, 6/26 9:55 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosThe Latest: Vikings player jailed for failed alcohol tests (AP, 6/26 8:26 PM ET)
Vikings' Floyd gets 1 day in jail for flunking alcohol test (AP, 6/26 8:18 PM ET)
Former Packers RB Ahman Green charged with child abuse (AP, 6/26 7:45 PM ET)
Saints' Fairley ruled out for 2017 because of heart symptoms (AP, 6/26 6:53 PM ET)
Panthers' Cam Newton throws for 1st time since March surgery (AP, 6/26 4:46 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosRussell Westbrook wins NBA MVP; Rockets, Bucks take 2 awards (AP, 6/26 11:45 PM ET)
The Latest: Westbrook caps historic season with MVP award (AP, 6/26 11:28 PM ET)
AP source: Billups still undecided about joining Cavaliers (AP, 6/26 7:26 PM ET)
Timberwolves waive Jordan Hill, clearing $4M from cap (AP, 6/26 6:28 PM ET)
Collins hopes for hands-on lessons from Millsap with Hawks (AP, 6/26 5:12 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosStars acquire defenseman Marc Methot in a trade with Vegas (AP, 6/26 9:53 PM ET)
Sharks issue qualifying offers to Tierney, Sorensen, Goodrow (AP, 6/26 7:00 PM ET)
Blues decline to extend qualifying offer to Nail Yakupov (AP, 6/26 6:29 PM ET)
Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to 3-year extension (AP, 6/26 5:45 PM ET)
New Jersey Devils putting no pressure on Nico Hischier (AP, 6/26 5:35 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosBaylor confirms NCAA investigation after sex abuse scandal (AP, 6/26 6:35 PM ET)
Auburn golden eagle Nova won't fly before games this season (AP, 6/26 4:59 PM ET)
Florida enrolls pair of transfers: QB Zaire, OL Fruhmorgen (AP, 6/26 4:57 PM ET)
College Football Playoff COO gets 3-year contract extension (AP, 6/26 1:23 PM ET)
Quarterback successors across the FCS (AP, 6/26 11:03 AM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosMan accused of driving car onto Missouri basketball court (AP, 6/26 6:01 PM ET)
NC State adds grad transfer guard Sam Hunt to hoop roster (AP, 6/26 5:02 PM ET)
Georgetown's Ewing picks coaching staff: Orr, Kirby, Waheed (AP, 6/26 4:32 PM ET)
Hawks look to future on draft night, address trade of Howard (AP, 6/22 8:48 PM ET)
Joe Ford, member of Vandy's F-Troop team in 1970s, has died (AP, 6/22 8:44 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosGuard Diamond DeShields turning pro, bypasses final season (AP, 6/23 6:07 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosWNBA Capsules (AP, 6/25 9:35 PM ET)
Hill, Mystics use big 2nd quarter to beat Sky 97-63 (AP, 6/25 9:34 PM ET)
Fowles, Lynx use fourth-quarter run to beat winless Stars (AP, 6/25 9:29 PM ET)
Christmas-Kelly, Wings win fourth straight, 96-82 over Sun (AP, 6/25 7:28 PM ET)
Spain wins EuroBasket, beating France in final (AP, 6/25 5:16 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosMickelson thinks Mackay will caddie again soon (AP, 6/26 6:50 PM ET)
John Daly withdraws from US Senior Open with injury (AP, 6/26 4:27 PM ET)
So Yeon Ryu becomes No. 1 in women's golf (AP, 6/26 3:30 PM ET)
Emma Talley wins rain-shortened Symetra Tour event (AP, 6/25 7:39 PM ET)
Former USGA President Sandy Tatum dies at 96 (AP, 6/22 11:26 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosColumn: Dale Jr. farewell tour begins, but it isn't goodbye (AP, 6/26 6:27 PM ET)
Good news for F1: Gloves are off between Hamilton and Vettel (AP, 6/26 7:56 AM ET)
Kevin Harvick wins at Sonoma for 1st victory of season (AP, 6/25 8:17 PM ET)
Torrence wins Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals (AP, 6/25 6:09 PM ET)
Scott Dixon spoils Penske party to win at Road America (AP, 6/25 6:03 PM ET)
Boxing - View All - PhotosBrother of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez slain in home in Mexico (AP, 6/26 2:12 PM ET)
Horn says he has the plan to beat Manny Pacquiao (AP, 6/26 5:18 AM ET)
Pacquiao arrives in Australia, set for title fight vs Horn (AP, 6/25 12:02 AM ET)
Boxer Jermain Taylor fails to appear at court hearing (AP, 6/23 4:19 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosQueen Elizabeth II denied repeat winner at Royal Ascot (AP, 6/24 1:06 PM ET)
Study: Most of women's college coaches are white and male (AP, 6/23 4:34 PM ET)
Moore and O'Brien dominate at Royal Ascot (AP, 6/23 1:38 PM ET)
Ivan Puhich, veteran jockey agent, dies at 89 (AP, 6/22 11:39 PM ET)
Hall of Fame harness racing driver Herve Filion dies at 77 (AP, 6/22 5:52 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosWarbasse, Neben win US road cycling national championships (AP, 6/25 8:23 PM ET)
Rosskopf, Neben claim US time trial national titles (AP, 6/24 5:41 PM ET)
Armstrong and government spar over upcoming trial evidence (AP, 6/24 4:03 AM ET)
After Giro crash, Thomas back to support Froome in Tour (AP, 6/22 9:22 AM ET)
Frenchman challenges British president of world cycling body (AP, 6/20 8:46 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosBolt curious about who will replace him as fastest man (AP, 6/26 12:43 PM ET)
Healthy after kidney transplant, Merritt returns to worlds (AP, 6/25 8:26 PM ET)
Once-homeless sisters mingle with track stars at nationals (AP, 6/25 2:45 PM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosBolt curious about who will replace him as fastest man (AP, 6/26 12:48 PM ET)
Once-homeless sisters mingle with track stars at nationals (AP, 6/25 2:46 PM ET)
Rosskopf, Neben claim US time trial national titles (AP, 6/24 7:07 PM ET)
Macron promotes Paris 2024 Olympic bid playing tennis (AP, 6/24 1:31 PM ET)
SKorean president calls for NKorean Olympic participation (AP, 6/24 6:32 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosBackcountry skier dies after long fall in Wyoming mountains (AP, 6/26 10:54 AM ET)
Dew Tour part of Olympic qualifier for US snowboard, freeski (AP, 6/21 4:01 PM ET)
America's ski and snowboard team gets a new name (AP, 6/19 11:44 AM ET)
Goergl, oldest skier to win World Cup race, retires at 36 (AP, 6/12 5:40 AM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosSan Diego gets North American Soccer League expansion team (AP, 6/26 6:00 PM ET)
Time to impress: US players eye World Cup spots at Gold Cup (AP, 6/26 4:33 PM ET)
FIFA accepts video reviews must improve after Russia (AP, 6/26 12:51 PM ET)
Soccer game turns violent as fans of Mexican teams brawl (AP, 6/26 12:21 PM ET)
Crystal Palace hires De Boer with accent on promoting youth (AP, 6/26 12:16 PM ET)