ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosLEADING OFF: Darvish debut with Cubs, bullpen bunch for Rays (AP, 3/31 4:25 AM ET)
Polanco's homer lifts Pirates past Tigers in kooky opener (AP, 3/31 3:04 AM ET)
Polanco's homer lifts Pirates past Tigers in kooky opener (AP, 3/31 3:04 AM ET)
Ahmed's career-best 5 RBIs lift D-backs past Rockies 9-8 (AP, 3/31 2:52 AM ET)
Trout homers as Angels beat Athletics 2-1 (AP, 3/31 2:40 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosVikings sign Kendall Wright, who led Bears in receiving (AP, 3/30 4:18 PM ET)
Bears re-sign CB Cooper to 1-year contract (AP, 3/30 4:12 PM ET)
Jets sign RB Rawls and LB Hewitt (AP, 3/30 3:58 PM ET)
Chargers sign ex-Eagles S Jaylen Watkins to 1-year contract (AP, 3/30 3:28 PM ET)
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien says he attempted suicide (AP, 3/30 2:20 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosBledsoe scores 39, Bucks beat Lakers 124-122 in OT (AP, 3/31 2:34 AM ET)
Nurkic, new father Lillard lead Blazers over Clippers 105-96 (AP, 3/31 2:13 AM ET)
James sets double-figure scoring record, Cavs beat Pelicans (AP, 3/31 1:46 AM ET)
Mitchell, Exum lead Jazz past Grizzlies, 107-97 (AP, 3/31 12:49 AM ET)
Millsap scores 36 as Nuggets top Thunder 126-125 in OT (AP, 3/31 12:22 AM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosMarchessault's OT goal lifts Vegas past St. Louis, 4-3 (AP, 3/31 2:44 AM ET)
Ducks edge Kings 2-1 in OT on Rakell's goal (AP, 3/31 2:12 AM ET)
Lightning stops 3-game slide with 7-3 win over Rangers (AP, 3/31 1:56 AM ET)
Varlamov strong before exiting, Avs beat Blackhawks 5-0 (AP, 3/31 1:00 AM ET)
Ducks edge Kings 3-2 in OT on Rakell's goal (AP, 3/31 12:58 AM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosGoedert skips running 40 at SDSU pro day (AP, 3/30 8:00 PM ET)
Moorhead, Mississippi St pushing for quick spring transition (AP, 3/30 6:49 PM ET)
One-handed Griffin making impact well before NFL draft (AP, 3/29 8:14 PM ET)
Heisman winner Lamar Jackson bolsters case as QB at pro day (AP, 3/29 7:58 PM ET)
Michigan cancels home-and-home with Virginia Tech in 2020-21 (AP, 3/29 7:08 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosA guide to the teams, players and coaches in the Final Four (AP, 3/31 3:38 AM ET)
Dissecting the defenses of the Final Four teams (AP, 3/31 3:32 AM ET)
Smart scores 25, North Texas beats USF 88-77 for CBI title (AP, 3/31 12:32 AM ET)
Smart scores 25, North Texas beats USF 88-77 for CBI title (AP, 3/31 12:23 AM ET)
Smart scores 25, North Texas beats USF 88-77 for CBI title (AP, 3/30 9:58 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosStunned UConn falls again on last-second shot in OT (AP, 3/31 7:32 AM ET)
UConn-beaters Mississippi State, Notre Dame play for title (AP, 3/31 1:32 AM ET)
Notre Dame beats UConn on last-second shot in overtime (AP, 3/31 1:09 AM ET)
Notre Dame beats UConn on last-second shot (AP, 3/31 12:20 AM ET)
The Latest: Notre Dame beats top-ranked UConn 91-89 in OT (AP, 3/31 12:10 AM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosJay Parry leaving as WNBA chief operating officer (AP, 3/27 5:03 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosKey anniversaries at the Masters starting in 1943 (AP, 3/31 4:06 AM ET)
No bunkers doesn't mean no problems on 14th at Augusta (AP, 3/31 4:06 AM ET)
MASTERS '18: A hole-by-hole look at Augusta National (AP, 3/30 5:03 PM ET)
MASTERS '18: Facts & figures for the 1st major of the year (AP, 3/30 2:27 PM ET)
Only change for Garcia is status as Masters champion (AP, 3/30 2:34 AM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosMercedes blames computer bug for Hamilton glitch (AP, 3/29 1:31 PM ET)
F1 reserve driver Kubica says return to racing is possible (AP, 3/29 11:24 AM ET)
Patrick's first laps at Indy since 2011 washed out by rain (AP, 3/28 2:29 PM ET)
Bowyer snaps 190-race losing streak with Martinsville win (AP, 3/26 7:47 PM ET)
The Latest: Clint Bowyer snaps 190-race winless streak (AP, 3/26 5:33 PM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosConstruction firm cited in accident that killed ex-boxer (AP, 3/30 1:24 PM ET)
Joshua 6lbs heavier than Parker for heavyweight title bout (AP, 3/30 9:31 AM ET)
Alvarez-Triple G fight in jeopardy on drug complaint (AP, 3/29 7:26 PM ET)
Crawford's welterweight debut vs Horn on June 9 in Vegas (AP, 3/29 7:18 PM ET)
Parker stands as big obstacle in Joshua's path to greatness (AP, 3/29 8:01 AM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosFurlongs, not football: Gronkowski earns spot in Ky Derby (AP, 3/30 9:55 PM ET)
In Florida Derby, an up-and-coming trainer seeks a breakout (AP, 3/30 2:29 PM ET)
West Coast starting Dubai World Cup horse race as favorite (AP, 3/30 5:50 AM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosLampaert secures back-to-back wins in Flemish classic (AP, 3/28 11:44 AM ET)
Peter Sagan wins Gent-Wevelgem classic for the third time (AP, 3/25 11:57 AM ET)
Schachmann wins shortened sixth stage of Tour of Catalonia (AP, 3/24 12:53 PM ET)
Pantano wins stage, Valverde keeps lead in Tour of Catalonia (AP, 3/23 2:15 PM ET)
Valverde wins 4th stage of Tour of Catalonia, regains lead (AP, 3/22 2:47 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosIAAF ratifies Coleman's world record in the men's 60 meters (AP, 3/28 9:40 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosIOC president says Kim committed to Tokyo, Beijing Olympics (AP, 3/30 10:42 PM ET)
Lillehammer ruling out bid for 2026 Winter Olympics (AP, 3/30 7:36 AM ET)
No Lillehammer return in 2026; bid seems more like for 2030 (AP, 3/30 4:08 AM ET)
No Lillehammer return in 2026; bid seems more like for 2030 (AP, 3/30 4:08 AM ET)
IOC details no-cost bid plan for Youth Olympics in Africa (AP, 3/29 11:30 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosPatrick Riml leaves US Alpine director role after 7 seasons (AP, 3/27 2:33 PM ET)
Teen AJ Hurt closes out nationals with giant slalom title (AP, 3/26 8:01 PM ET)
Olympian Tommy Ford captures giant slalom title at nationals (AP, 3/25 4:49 PM ET)
Makarainen wins biathlon World Cup title in dramatic finish (AP, 3/25 1:17 PM ET)
Ryan Cochran-Siegle defends super-G title at nationals (AP, 3/23 6:16 PM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosChen avenges his Olympic flop with world figure skate title (AP, 3/24 3:19 PM ET)
Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond (AP, 3/23 11:35 PM ET)
Germany's Savchenko-Massot win world pairs title (AP, 3/22 7:49 PM ET)
Chen tops figure skate worlds after "redemptive" display (AP, 3/22 7:04 PM ET)
After 16-year break, Stellato back at figure skating worlds (AP, 3/21 6:24 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosSpanish player injured after 3rd-floor fall at team's hotel (AP, 3/31 8:04 AM ET)
Russia's World Cup drives some students to rare protests (AP, 3/31 6:55 AM ET)
Ex-England star Wilkins hospitalized, in critical condition (AP, 3/31 5:54 AM ET)
Patric scores winner as Hiroshima beats Kawasaki in J-League (AP, 3/31 5:25 AM ET)
Altidore scores 2 as Toronto beats RSL (AP, 3/31 2:10 AM ET)
Cricket - View All - PhotosSmith, Lehmann reduced to tears amid ball-tampering scandal (AP, 3/29 1:25 PM ET)
Tearful Australia coach Lehmann quits over cheat scandal (AP, 3/29 9:04 AM ET)
Cricket council reviews code after "worst" behavior in years (AP, 3/29 8:44 AM ET)
Cost of ball tampering: Aussie test sponsor drops contract (AP, 3/28 10:45 PM ET)
Ball tampering plot: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months (AP, 3/28 5:43 PM ET)