Mikolas homers, wins in majors return as Cards beat Brewers (AP, 4/2 5:38 PM ET)
Nationals place Wieters on DL with oblique injury (AP, 4/2 5:14 PM ET)
MLB stands behind replay reversal from Tigers-Pirates game (AP, 4/2 5:10 PM ET)
Moran's grand slam leads Pirates to 5-4 win over Twins (AP, 4/2 4:58 PM ET)
Yasmany Tomas sent outright to minors by Diamondbacks (AP, 4/2 4:52 PM ET)
Cravens brings fresh mind, body into reboot with Broncos (AP, 4/2 5:26 PM ET)
Geno Smith agrees to 1-year deal with Chargers (AP, 4/1 9:29 PM ET)
Vikings sign Kendall Wright, who led Bears in receiving (AP, 3/30 4:18 PM ET)
Bears re-sign CB Cooper to 1-year contract (AP, 3/30 4:12 PM ET)
Jets sign RB Rawls and LB Hewitt (AP, 3/30 3:58 PM ET)
Clipping? LeBron takes on Alabama football over barber show (AP, 4/2 4:22 PM ET)
Hassan Whiteside regrets comments leading to fine by Heat (AP, 4/2 3:22 PM ET)
Hield scores 19, Kings beat Lakers 84-83 to snap 4-game skid (AP, 4/2 1:28 AM ET)
Nuggets rally in last minute of 4th, beat Bucks in OT (AP, 4/2 12:40 AM ET)
Blazers clinch playoff spot, then beat Grizzlies 113-98 (AP, 4/2 12:27 AM ET)
Canucks' Sedin twins to retire after this season, their 17th (AP, 4/2 2:52 PM ET)
New Jersey Devils sign draft pick Studenic for 2018-19 (AP, 4/2 1:48 PM ET)
Forsberg has 2 goals, assist as Predators beat Lightning 4-1 (AP, 4/2 11:28 AM ET)
Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney (AP, 4/2 11:28 AM ET)
Uncommon path should ease NHL learning curve for Tolvanen (AP, 4/2 11:16 AM ET)
ETSU puts coach Sanders on paid leave (AP, 4/2 3:18 PM ET)
East Tennessee State puts football coach on paid leave (AP, 4/2 11:26 AM ET)
New coach plans to keep N.C. A&T on track (AP, 4/2 10:20 AM ET)
Report: Furman, Wofford secure future Clemson games (AP, 4/2 9:14 AM ET)
Baylor paid Art Briles $15M after firing him amid scandal (AP, 3/31 4:07 PM ET)
NCAA Latest: Michigan likely needs 75-plus points to win (AP, 4/2 5:38 PM ET)
Villanova prepares, greasing utility poles, before game (AP, 4/2 5:02 PM ET)
Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson jumps to NBA draft (AP, 4/2 4:58 PM ET)
Closing act: An uncertain future looms for college hoops (AP, 4/2 4:26 PM ET)
Hurricanes' Huell to declare for draft, won't retain agent (AP, 4/2 3:59 PM ET)
Irish eyes are rocking: Notre Dame lifted by wild title win (AP, 4/2 5:05 PM ET)
UConn's Azura Stevens skipping final year to enter WNBA (AP, 4/2 4:16 PM ET)
Tough ending for Mississippi State's stellar senior class (AP, 4/2 3:42 PM ET)
Ogunbowale puts stamp on thrilling women's hoops season (AP, 4/2 12:19 PM ET)
Ogunbowale puts stamp on thrilling women's hoops season (AP, 4/2 12:19 PM ET)
The Latest: Park, Lindberg to finish ANA playoff Monday (AP, 4/1 11:04 PM ET)
Garcia makes Sunday arrival at Augusta a day for family (AP, 4/1 5:51 PM ET)
Masters offers reprieve from increasingly vocal golf crowds (AP, 3/31 5:31 PM ET)
Key anniversaries at the Masters starting in 1943 (AP, 3/31 4:06 AM ET)
No bunkers doesn't mean no problems on 14th at Augusta (AP, 3/31 4:06 AM ET)
Mercedes blames computer bug for Hamilton glitch (AP, 3/29 1:31 PM ET)
F1 reserve driver Kubica says return to racing is possible (AP, 3/29 11:24 AM ET)
Patrick's first laps at Indy since 2011 washed out by rain (AP, 3/28 2:29 PM ET)
Joshua pressed for time to secure Wilder unification fight (AP, 4/1 9:45 AM ET)
Joshua beats Parker, becomes 3-belt heavyweight champion (AP, 3/31 9:43 PM ET)
Boxing Latest: Joshua wins unanimous decision (AP, 3/31 6:51 PM ET)
Povetkin back on cusp of world heavyweight title fight (AP, 3/31 5:41 PM ET)
Construction firm cited in accident that killed ex-boxer (AP, 3/30 1:24 PM ET)
Baffert: McKinzie won't run in Santa Anita Derby (AP, 3/31 10:07 PM ET)
Balance the Budget wins feature race at Carolina Cup (AP, 3/31 10:05 PM ET)
Audible wins Florida Derby, cementing Kentucky Derby spot (AP, 3/31 8:41 PM ET)
Thunder Snow wins Dubai World Cup by over 5 lengths (AP, 3/31 3:55 PM ET)
Thunder Snow wins Dubai World Cup by over 5 lengths (AP, 3/31 1:55 PM ET)
Niki Terpstra wins Tour of Flanders after late attack (AP, 4/1 12:09 PM ET)
Lampaert secures back-to-back wins in Flemish classic (AP, 3/28 11:44 AM ET)
Peter Sagan wins Gent-Wevelgem classic for the third time (AP, 3/25 11:57 AM ET)
Schachmann wins shortened sixth stage of Tour of Catalonia (AP, 3/24 12:53 PM ET)
Pantano wins stage, Valverde keeps lead in Tour of Catalonia (AP, 3/23 2:15 PM ET)
Marathon bombing sneaker memorial part of new art exhibit (AP, 4/1 4:23 PM ET)
IAAF ratifies Coleman's world record in the men's 60 meters (AP, 3/28 9:40 AM ET)
IOC president says Kim committed to Tokyo, Beijing Olympics (AP, 3/30 10:42 PM ET)
Lillehammer ruling out bid for 2026 Winter Olympics (AP, 3/30 7:36 AM ET)
No Lillehammer return in 2026; bid seems more like for 2030 (AP, 3/30 4:08 AM ET)
No Lillehammer return in 2026; bid seems more like for 2030 (AP, 3/30 4:08 AM ET)
IOC details no-cost bid plan for Youth Olympics in Africa (AP, 3/29 11:30 AM ET)
Bob Beattie, pioneer of Alpine World Cup circuit, has died (AP, 4/2 3:50 PM ET)
Patrick Riml leaves US Alpine director role after 7 seasons (AP, 3/27 2:33 PM ET)
Teen AJ Hurt closes out nationals with giant slalom title (AP, 3/26 8:01 PM ET)
Olympian Tommy Ford captures giant slalom title at nationals (AP, 3/25 4:49 PM ET)
Makarainen wins biathlon World Cup title in dramatic finish (AP, 3/25 1:17 PM ET)
Chen avenges his Olympic flop with world figure skate title (AP, 3/24 3:19 PM ET)
Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond (AP, 3/23 11:35 PM ET)
Germany's Savchenko-Massot win world pairs title (AP, 3/22 7:49 PM ET)
Chen tops figure skate worlds after "redemptive" display (AP, 3/22 7:04 PM ET)
After 16-year break, Stellato back at figure skating worlds (AP, 3/21 6:24 PM ET)
Porto misses chance to regain Portuguese league lead (AP, 4/2 5:24 PM ET)
Argentina NGO claims alleged sexual abuse at River Plate (AP, 4/2 2:26 PM ET)
Sevilla hopes big-match experience counts vs Bayern in CL (AP, 4/2 1:42 PM ET)
Russian billionaire with World Cup arena contract arrested (AP, 4/2 9:54 AM ET)
Pardew leaves West Brom by mutual consent (AP, 4/2 9:19 AM ET)
Smith, Lehmann reduced to tears amid ball-tampering scandal (AP, 3/29 1:25 PM ET)
Tearful Australia coach Lehmann quits over cheat scandal (AP, 3/29 9:04 AM ET)
Cricket council reviews code after "worst" behavior in years (AP, 3/29 8:44 AM ET)
Cost of ball tampering: Aussie test sponsor drops contract (AP, 3/28 10:45 PM ET)
Ball tampering plot: Smith, Warner banned for 12 months (AP, 3/28 5:43 PM ET)