MLB
Indians activate OF Brantley before home opener (AP, 4/6 5:37 PM ET)
Chief Wahoo removal by Indians not enough for logo foes (AP, 4/6 5:09 PM ET)
Dodgers-Giants series opener in San Francisco rained out (AP, 4/6 5:07 PM ET)
The Twins take on the cold in opening homestand (AP, 4/6 2:33 PM ET)
'Last 3 games, not so good': Nats already ready for day off (AP, 4/6 12:08 PM ET)
NFL
Browns trade another quarterback, send Hogan to Redskins (AP, 4/6 6:07 PM ET)
Titans strength coach retires after 32 years with franchise (AP, 4/6 6:05 PM ET)
Raiders sign CB Senquez Golson, DE Armonty Bryant (AP, 4/6 5:49 PM ET)
Patriots sign free agent WR Jordan Matthews (AP, 4/6 4:41 PM ET)
Jets re-sign OLs Dozier, Qvale (AP, 4/6 4:23 PM ET)
NBA
Regardless of standings, the East road goes through LeBron (AP, 4/6 4:20 PM ET)
Grizzlies sign Brooks, Johnson to multiyear deals (AP, 4/6 1:26 PM ET)
East top 8 unchanged, Wolves fall to No. 8 in West (AP, 4/6 2:48 AM ET)
Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 100-96 win over Wolves (AP, 4/6 1:30 AM ET)
Jazz beat Clippers 117-95 for 4th straight victory (AP, 4/6 1:06 AM ET)
NHL
Devils rebound from worst season in nearly 30 years (AP, 4/6 5:51 PM ET)
NHL says Flyers, Panthers could play tiebreaker game (AP, 4/6 5:43 PM ET)
Coyotes sign goaltender Antti Raanta to 3-year deal (AP, 4/6 5:21 PM ET)
Blue Jackets take a harder road to the playoffs this time (AP, 4/6 2:03 PM ET)
Deep roster from savvy moves opens wide window for Predators (AP, 4/6 3:14 AM ET)
College Football
James Blackman's learning curve continues at Florida State (AP, 4/6 4:25 PM ET)
Georgia Tech gives Johnson 2-year extension through 2022 (AP, 4/6 3:25 PM ET)
Georgia's Fromm facing challenge from freshman QB Fields (AP, 4/6 2:01 PM ET)
Ohio State's Meyer gets 2-year extension, $1.2 million raise (AP, 4/5 8:16 PM ET)
Incarnate Word, Morris to open versus FBS pair (AP, 4/5 6:10 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball
Regents approve amendments to coach Sean Miller's contract (AP, 4/6 5:49 PM ET)
Stanford's Reid Travis to test his NBA draft prospects (AP, 4/6 5:27 PM ET)
Michigan State walk-on hoops player charged with assault (AP, 4/6 5:03 PM ET)
Kentucky freshman Knox entering NBA draft, hiring an agent (AP, 4/6 4:03 PM ET)
Auburn guard Jared Harper enters NBA draft, not hiring agent (AP, 4/6 2:20 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball
Pro day: Peyton, Eli Manning crash Lexie Brown's draft prep (AP, 4/6 2:44 AM ET)
Pitt women's hoops coach McConnell-Serio out after 5 seasons (AP, 4/5 1:46 PM ET)
Mississippi hires McPhee-McCuin as women's basketball coach (AP, 4/4 12:36 PM ET)
Bowling Green hires Fralick as women's basketball coach (AP, 4/3 7:07 PM ET)
Ogunbowale puts stamp on thrilling women's hoops season (AP, 4/2 6:01 PM ET)
WNBA
WNBA coaches, GMs tab A'ja Wilson for top pick in mock draft (AP, 4/4 9:54 AM ET)
Golf
The Latest: Tiger finally makes birdie on a par 5 at Masters (AP, 4/6 5:55 PM ET)
Rory McIlroy keeps career Grand Slam in sight at Masters (AP, 4/6 1:50 PM ET)
Golf fashion maven Hackel ranks the players at the Masters (AP, 4/6 9:30 AM ET)
Li Haotong makes good impression at Masters (AP, 4/6 2:57 AM ET)
Tony Finau deals with shame, pain, fame during Masters debut (AP, 4/5 8:22 PM ET)
Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton given grid penalty for Bahrain GP (AP, 4/6 5:21 PM ET)
Truex, Harvick know how to get to front at tracks like Texas (AP, 4/6 5:13 PM ET)
Ogier leads Tour of Corsica rally after Day 1 (AP, 4/6 1:32 PM ET)
Teams optimistic as F1 unveils future blueprint for series (AP, 4/6 11:50 AM ET)
F1 owners unveil blueprint for the series as from 2021 (AP, 4/6 8:05 AM ET)
Tennis
Boxing
Lara faces Hurd in junior middleweight title fight (AP, 4/6 5:19 PM ET)
Canelo-Triple G rematch is off after Alvarez withdraws (AP, 4/3 6:40 PM ET)
Wilder says he's ready to fight Joshua next in UK (AP, 4/3 1:42 PM ET)
Joshua pressed for time to secure Wilder unification fight (AP, 4/1 9:45 AM ET)
Horse Racing
Detroit-area horse racing track to sell assets, close (AP, 4/5 7:57 PM ET)
Cycling
Cycling's top riders set for Tour of California next month (AP, 4/5 10:50 AM ET)
Niki Terpstra wins Tour of Flanders after late attack (AP, 4/1 12:09 PM ET)
Lampaert secures back-to-back wins in Flemish classic (AP, 3/28 11:44 AM ET)
Peter Sagan wins Gent-Wevelgem classic for the third time (AP, 3/25 11:57 AM ET)
Schachmann wins shortened sixth stage of Tour of Catalonia (AP, 3/24 12:53 PM ET)
Track and Field
'Don't run,' docs said; marathoner with dwarfism defied them (AP, 4/5 9:10 AM ET)
Police: Marathon security tight, despite no known threats (AP, 4/3 3:04 PM ET)
Drake to host USATF outdoor meet in 2019 (AP, 4/3 12:46 PM ET)
Marathon bombing sneaker memorial part of new art exhibit (AP, 4/1 4:23 PM ET)
Olympics
James, Durant in 35-player US Olympic basketball team pool (AP, 4/6 3:55 PM ET)
Olympic great Marit Bjoergen says she is retiring (AP, 4/6 7:36 AM ET)
New York budget includes money for '80 Winter Olympic sites (AP, 4/4 9:05 AM ET)
Bjoerndalen, most decorated male Winter Olympian, retires (AP, 4/3 8:06 AM ET)
7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics (AP, 4/3 7:43 AM ET)
Skiing
Bob Beattie, pioneer of Alpine World Cup circuit, has died (AP, 4/2 3:50 PM ET)
Patrick Riml leaves US Alpine director role after 7 seasons (AP, 3/27 2:33 PM ET)
Teen AJ Hurt closes out nationals with giant slalom title (AP, 3/26 8:01 PM ET)
Olympian Tommy Ford captures giant slalom title at nationals (AP, 3/25 4:49 PM ET)
Makarainen wins biathlon World Cup title in dramatic finish (AP, 3/25 1:17 PM ET)
Figure Skating
Tired skaters? Nah, they're going on tour now (AP, 4/5 4:38 AM ET)
Chen avenges his Olympic flop with world figure skate title (AP, 3/24 3:19 PM ET)
Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond (AP, 3/23 11:35 PM ET)
Soccer
Hannover beats Bremen to all but seal Bundesliga survival (AP, 4/6 5:57 PM ET)
Guardiola says he was offered Pogba, Mkhitaryan by agent (AP, 4/6 5:55 PM ET)
10-man PSG salvages 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne (AP, 4/6 5:41 PM ET)
Morocco receives World Cup vote pledge via Dominica minister (AP, 4/6 5:25 PM ET)
FIFA VP Chung quits amid probe into Oceania irregularities (AP, 4/6 5:14 PM ET)