MLB
The Latest: Dodgers would welcome trade for Machado (AP, 7/17 6:08 PM ET)
Machado trade rumors grabbing attention at All-Star Game (AP, 7/17 6:02 PM ET)
'Holy Grail' of cards - 1952 Mickey Mantle - goes on display (AP, 7/17 11:48 AM ET)
MLB union chief says discussion needed on legalized gambling (AP, 7/17 11:38 AM ET)
Hometown hero Harper wins thrilling HR Derby over Schwarber (AP, 7/17 8:06 AM ET)
NFL
NFL reinstates Cowboys DE Gregory from yearlong suspension (AP, 7/17 4:12 PM ET)
Rams agree to 5-year extension with Brandin Cooks (AP, 7/17 3:42 PM ET)
Tom Stephens, original Patriot and 2-way player, dies at 82 (AP, 7/17 12:08 PM ET)
Bell, Steelers failed to reach deal on new contract (AP, 7/16 9:24 PM ET)
Jets waive 2015 2nd-rounder Smith, sign safety Bryant (AP, 7/16 6:40 PM ET)
NBA
Grizzlies acquire Temple; McLemore returns to Sacramento (AP, 7/17 4:48 PM ET)
Take that for data: NBA preps for expanded betting on games (AP, 7/17 1:22 PM ET)
Lakers, Trail Blazers to meet for Summer League title again (AP, 7/17 1:52 AM ET)
Lakers headed to second straight Summer League title game (AP, 7/16 11:49 PM ET)
Ref University: NBA spending summer seeking new officials (AP, 7/16 12:01 PM ET)
NHL
Rangers agree to 2-year deal with Jimmy Vesey (AP, 7/17 4:26 PM ET)
Devils agree to terms with Coleman, Noesen (AP, 7/17 2:42 PM ET)
David Oliver, Greg Brown join New York Rangers as assistants (AP, 7/17 12:46 PM ET)
Flames sign forward Elias Lindholm to 6-year contract (AP, 7/16 4:22 PM ET)
Predators sign restricted free agents Saros, Hartman (AP, 7/16 4:20 PM ET)
College Football
Texas goes from compliant to committed, winning with Herman (AP, 7/17 6:02 PM ET)
The Latest: Oklahoma State RB offsets questions elsewhere (AP, 7/17 5:14 PM ET)
Don McAuliffe, star of '52 Michigan State title team, dies (AP, 7/17 5:14 PM ET)
Gabe Rivera, Texas Tech star left paralyzed, dies at 57 (AP, 7/17 5:06 PM ET)
The Latest: Mullen holding Gators accountable for behavior (AP, 7/17 5:04 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball
UConn forward undergoes knee surgery, out 4 to 6 months (AP, 7/17 1:24 PM ET)
Houston, Phoenix among future Final Four sites (AP, 7/16 5:08 PM ET)
Ex-college basketball player sentenced in student's slaying (AP, 7/16 4:28 PM ET)
Wake Forest: former NBA All-Star Len Chappell dies at 77 (AP, 7/13 8:32 PM ET)
Former UNC player Jalek Felton to play overseas this season (AP, 7/13 4:48 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball
Syracuse women's basketball coach gets contract extension (AP, 7/17 11:00 AM ET)
Kim Barnes Arico receives extension through 2023 at Michigan (AP, 7/12 3:42 PM ET)
WNBA
Cambage scores WNBA-record 53 points for Wings over Liberty (AP, 7/17 4:48 PM ET)
Bentley returns to Atlanta, happy for change of scenery (AP, 7/17 1:24 PM ET)
A look at potential WNBA All-Stars (AP, 7/17 3:29 AM ET)
Parker scores 34 to lead Sparks in 99-78 win over Aces (AP, 7/15 11:39 PM ET)
Morgan Tuck scores 15, Sun beat Lynx 83-64 (AP, 7/15 11:27 PM ET)
Golf
Koepka traces golfing success to Scotland, aims to win Open (AP, 7/17 5:46 PM ET)
Column: American core of golf stars have grown up together (AP, 7/17 2:14 PM ET)
Masters champion Patrick Reed eyes 2nd major win at Open (AP, 7/17 1:24 PM ET)
The Latest: Johnson wins a trophy without hitting a shot (AP, 7/17 1:18 PM ET)
Woods says British Open becomes best shot at a major (AP, 7/17 12:08 PM ET)
Auto Racing
Dixon wins IndyCar race at Toronto for 3rd time (AP, 7/16 12:57 AM ET)
Dixon wins IndyCar race at Toronto for 3rd time (AP, 7/15 11:09 PM ET)
Formula E paves way for electric cars on and off racetrack (AP, 7/15 7:03 PM ET)
Truex seeking more success after third win in 6 NASCAR races (AP, 7/15 1:27 PM ET)
Truex repeats as NASCAR Cup winner at Kentucky Speedway (AP, 7/15 12:43 AM ET)
Boxing
Joshua title defense to be streamed on new service (AP, 7/17 2:08 PM ET)
Joshua to fight Povetkin in London in September (AP, 7/16 7:28 AM ET)
Pacquiao wins 60th career fight with seventh-round knockout (AP, 7/15 7:46 AM ET)
Fielding stops Zeuge to win WBA super middleweight belt (AP, 7/14 7:07 PM ET)
Horse Racing
Horse racing regulators approve sale of Kentucky racetrack (AP, 7/17 5:34 PM ET)
Triple Crown winner Justify under observation at Del Mar (AP, 7/16 9:02 PM ET)
All hail: Courtly Choice wins Meadowlands Pace (AP, 7/14 10:59 PM ET)
Cycling
Alaphilippe keeps France celebrating with Tour stage win (AP, 7/17 3:14 PM ET)
Van Avermaet extends Tour lead as Sky bides its time (AP, 7/17 2:18 PM ET)
TASTE OF THE TOUR: Salut to genepi, an herbal Alpine cure (AP, 7/17 1:38 PM ET)
Froome happy as Tour de France heads for the mountains (AP, 7/16 1:01 PM ET)
Taste of the Tour: Creamy cheese in 'Venice of the Alps' (AP, 7/16 7:39 AM ET)
Track and Field
Indonesia police kill 11 in crime fight ahead of Asian Games (AP, 7/17 2:06 AM ET)
Ohio's governor to dedicate state park named for Jesse Owens (AP, 7/17 12:06 AM ET)
Usain Bolt to trial with A-League's Mariners (AP, 7/16 10:50 PM ET)
Olympics
Governor dedicates park named for Olympic great Jesse Owens (AP, 7/17 2:14 PM ET)
Scandal-hit USOC picks golf executive Sarah Hirshland as CEO (AP, 7/12 7:18 PM ET)
Heat is on Tokyo 2020 organizers to combat high temperatures (AP, 7/12 6:43 AM ET)
Soccer
FFA cool on Usain Bolt's A-League bid (AP, 7/17 5:20 PM ET)
Mother of Brazilian soccer star rescued from kidnappers (AP, 7/17 2:04 PM ET)
World Cup winner Mbappe donating bonus of about $350,000 (AP, 7/17 2:02 PM ET)
Iceland coach steps down after 7 years in charge (AP, 7/17 7:07 AM ET)
Man United sells Blind back to Ajax for $18.75 million (AP, 7/17 6:43 AM ET)