MLB - View All - PhotosToo soon? Fans find Red Sox division title banner in street (AP, 9/20 7:17 AM ET)
LEADING OFF: Yanks defend turf, Phillies-Braves, Scherzer up (AP, 9/20 3:45 AM ET)
Puig's pinch-hit homer helps Dodgers sweep Rockies, 5-2 (AP, 9/20 2:57 AM ET)
Luke Voit powers Yankees past Red Sox, 10-1 (AP, 9/20 2:17 AM ET)
Braves snap 4-game losing streak behind Freeman, Toussaint (AP, 9/20 1:49 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosMahomes already chasing Manning and Brady (AP, 9/20 3:29 AM ET)
Rams' Jamon Brown returns from suspension as likely backup (AP, 9/19 9:17 PM ET)
Seahawks struggling to protect quarterback Russell Wilson (AP, 9/19 8:29 PM ET)
Garoppolo looks for consistency going into matchup at Chiefs (AP, 9/19 8:21 PM ET)
All-in Vikings upgrade 3 spots, in no position for patience (AP, 9/19 8:13 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosHighlights from Dallas Mavericks workplace investigation (AP, 9/19 7:09 PM ET)
Mavs owner Mark Cuban donates $10M after workplace probe (AP, 9/19 7:09 PM ET)
Trail Blazers unveil jersey sponsorship (AP, 9/19 5:57 PM ET)
Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' (AP, 9/19 4:45 PM ET)
AP source: 76ers name Elton Brand general manager (AP, 9/18 8:01 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosMax Domi sucker punches Aaron Ekblad in NHL preseason game (AP, 9/20 12:45 AM ET)
Erik Karlsson looks to fit in on 1st day with Sharks (AP, 9/19 7:33 PM ET)
NHL's best referee: Wes McCauley goes by his own book (AP, 9/19 12:53 PM ET)
Sabres sign Sam Reinhart to 2-year, $7.3 million contract (AP, 9/19 12:41 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosNo. 23 BC's visit to Purdue headlines ACC's 4th week (AP, 9/20 4:09 AM ET)
From running back to rapper, Tre Hood stars at Temple (AP, 9/20 3:29 AM ET)
Wisconsin's Taylor to face stiff Iowa defense in B10 opener (AP, 9/20 2:45 AM ET)
No. 17 TCU going for 5th straight win over Texas in Big 12 (AP, 9/20 2:25 AM ET)
UNLV finally has winning attitude under Tony Sanchez (AP, 9/19 4:37 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosCalhoun officially named head coach at DIII St. Joseph (AP, 9/19 10:17 AM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosBird highlights US women's world cup roster (AP, 9/19 1:25 PM ET)
Mood electric as Seattle Storm, fans celebrate third title (AP, 9/16 5:33 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosSlaying of star golfer from Spain shocks Iowa college town (AP, 9/18 5:53 PM ET)
Column: Biggest award at Tour Championship is being there (AP, 9/18 5:45 PM ET)
Justin Thomas to get a taste of a different cup (AP, 9/18 2:33 PM ET)
FedEx Cup to offer $15 million to winner next year (AP, 9/18 2:01 PM ET)
PGA to bring Ryder Cup, other top events to Congressional (AP, 9/18 9:21 AM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosColumn: Ganassi, Penske shine on strong day of motorsports (AP, 9/17 4:45 PM ET)
The Latest: Harvick blows tire, crashes out in Vegas (AP, 9/17 10:05 AM ET)
Hamilton pushing toward 5th F1 title after imperious drive (AP, 9/17 4:45 AM ET)
Scott Dixon adds 5th IndyCar championship to resume (AP, 9/16 9:45 PM ET)
Boxing - View All - PhotosClose win means Alvarez and Golovkin could do it again (AP, 9/16 2:05 PM ET)
The Latest: Quick KOs open TV portion of Golovkin-Alvarez (AP, 9/15 9:13 PM ET)
Golovkin meets an angry Alvarez for middleweight title (AP, 9/15 8:49 PM ET)
On again? Mayweather says he and Pacquiao will fight (AP, 9/15 1:08 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosBig-money Pegasus World Cup adds turf race for 2019 return (AP, 9/18 12:29 PM ET)
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 2,000th career winner at Belmont Park (AP, 9/15 9:53 PM ET)
Kim K the filly wins $100,000 Debutante in 2nd career race (AP, 9/15 9:37 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosWith Yates' win at Vuelta, British domination is complete (AP, 9/17 9:57 AM ET)
Grand Tour sweep for Britain as Yates wins Spanish Vuelta (AP, 9/16 5:33 PM ET)
Simon Yates protects lead, poised to win Spanish Vuelta (AP, 9/15 2:56 PM ET)
Yates increases Spanish Vuelta lead ahead of final stages (AP, 9/14 1:43 PM ET)
Wallays wins Vuelta stage, Yates leads before decisive tests (AP, 9/13 1:18 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosOlympic steeplechase champ Kipruto unhurt after car crash (AP, 9/19 12:45 PM ET)
Mayer sets decathlon WR after Kipchoge runs fastest marathon (AP, 9/16 4:29 PM ET)
Eliud Kipchoge sets world record in Berlin marathon win (AP, 9/16 2:14 PM ET)
Mayer sets decathlon world record with 9,126 points (AP, 9/16 12:53 PM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosPyeongchang Olympics: Costly venues may eventually be razed (AP, 9/20 1:17 AM ET)
Russia's reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote (AP, 9/19 1:09 PM ET)
North and South Korea say they plan bid for 2032 Olympics (AP, 9/19 5:05 AM ET)
Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too (AP, 9/18 11:41 PM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosDownhill racer Breezy Johnson out for season with torn ACL (AP, 9/13 12:22 PM ET)
Russia blocked from return to biathlon's governing body (AP, 9/7 10:26 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosHanyu and Medvedeva begin season at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/19 8:41 PM ET)
Hubbell and Donohue win ice dance at International Classic (AP, 9/16 12:29 AM ET)
US champs Hubbell-Donohue win rhythm dance at Classic (AP, 9/14 11:23 PM ET)
US Olympian Zhou struggles at International Classic (AP, 9/13 10:39 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosOut of a job 3 years ago, Mendy shines in the French league (AP, 9/20 7:17 AM ET)
Sluggish Tottenham under scrutiny after 3 straight losses (AP, 9/20 6:17 AM ET)
Madrid fans with a lot to celebrate, including a new No. 7 (AP, 9/20 6:09 AM ET)
Portland Timbers down short-handed Columbus Crew 3-2 (AP, 9/20 4:33 AM ET)
2 Chelsea fans attacked in Greece before Europa League game (AP, 9/20 4:09 AM ET)
Cricket - View All - PhotosStokes and Hales face England cricket hearing in December (AP, 9/18 11:33 AM ET)
Cricket Australia probe as Ali says he was called 'Osama' (AP, 9/15 9:23 AM ET)