ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosBraves clinch 1st NL East crown since 2013, top Phillies 5-3 (AP, 9/22 5:07 PM ET)
O'Neill's homer in 10th lifts Cardinals over Giants 5-4 (AP, 9/22 4:46 PM ET)
Braves' Foltynewicz gives up 1st hit in 7th vs Phillies (AP, 9/22 3:06 PM ET)
LEADING OFF: Braves try to clinch, Bosox aim for wins record (AP, 9/22 3:42 AM ET)
Last-place Padres beat NL West-leading Dodgers 5-3 (AP, 9/22 3:14 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosTitans downgrade Correa, Lewis to out vs. Jaguars (AP, 9/22 4:02 PM ET)
Steelers G DeCastro out against Buccaneers (AP, 9/22 3:18 PM ET)
School head resigns over comment about black quarterbacks (AP, 9/22 12:46 PM ET)
Analysis: 2 ties down, many more could be coming in NFL 2018 (AP, 9/22 11:14 AM ET)
Are Raiders that bad? Are Dolphins that good? They meet next (AP, 9/22 11:03 AM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosDynamic Warriors big man Jordan Bell ready for second season (AP, 9/22 3:39 AM ET)
Silver memo: Hire more women, improve workplace conditions (AP, 9/21 8:58 PM ET)
Silver defends penalty to Cuban for Mavericks' misconduct (AP, 9/21 8:19 PM ET)
DeAndre Jordan joins Mavs, treats touchy history with humor (AP, 9/21 7:38 PM ET)
Jordan, Hornets pack food boxes for hurricane relief (AP, 9/21 6:30 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosTavares scores twice as Maple Leafs down Sabres 5-3 (AP, 9/21 11:23 PM ET)
Carolina looks for big things from rookies Necas, Svechnikov (AP, 9/21 1:14 PM ET)
Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs down Sabres 5-3 (AP, 9/21 11:23 PM ET)
Gallagher helps Canadiens beat Capitals 5-2 in Quebec City (AP, 9/20 11:46 PM ET)
Reinhart eagerly rejoins Sabres with new contract signed (AP, 9/20 5:42 PM ET)
College Football - View All - Photos2 TD passes, 2 rushing for Stick in NDSU's 38-10 win (AP, 9/22 5:22 PM ET)
Colgate celebrates bicentennial, shuts out Lafayette 45-0 (AP, 9/22 5:18 PM ET)
No. 2 Georgia clears another SEC hurdle at Missouri (AP, 9/22 5:11 PM ET)
Wilson's 4 TDs, Bryant defense holds off Robert Morris 49-46 (AP, 9/22 5:10 PM ET)
Jackson throws 3 TDs, Buffalo still unbeaten, beats Rutgers (AP, 9/22 5:10 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosUNC Wilmington opening practice at UNC due to Florence (AP, 9/22 12:43 PM ET)
Guard Wilson dismissed from Miami Hurricanes basketball team (AP, 9/21 6:06 PM ET)
Calhoun officially named head coach at DIII St. Joseph (AP, 9/19 10:17 AM ET)
Calhoun officially named head coach at DIII St. Joseph (AP, 9/18 4:37 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo stories
WNBA - View All - PhotosThe Latest: Belgium routs Puerto Rico 86-36 in World Cup (AP, 9/22 5:19 PM ET)
US beats Senegal 87-67 in World Cup opener (AP, 9/22 5:19 PM ET)
Women's World Cup gets underway in Spain (AP, 9/22 5:14 AM ET)
World Cup Diary: A'ja Wilson talks USA Basketball (AP, 9/22 3:50 AM ET)
US women basketball team heavy favorite to win World Cup (AP, 9/21 3:30 PM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosLewis follows Fisher's 59 in Portugal Masters with 61 (AP, 9/22 3:38 PM ET)
Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe (AP, 9/22 3:39 AM ET)
Relaxed Bjorn proving a good fit as Ryder Cup captain (AP, 9/21 10:11 AM ET)
RYDER CUP '18: Facts and figures for the 42nd matches (AP, 9/20 1:59 PM ET)
Americans try to end 25-year Ryder Cup drought in Europe (AP, 9/20 1:35 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosNewman moving to Roush-Fenway in 2019 (AP, 9/22 4:39 PM ET)
Lorenzo takes pole position at Aragon MotoGP (AP, 9/22 10:38 AM ET)
Bell wins Xfinity race at Richmond; Earnhardt 4th (AP, 9/21 11:46 PM ET)
Harvick edges Hamlin for pole at Richmond (AP, 9/21 7:59 PM ET)
Hailie Deegan riding fast lane on rise in auto racing (AP, 9/21 6:18 PM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosJoshua weighs in 11 kilograms heavier than Povetkin (AP, 9/21 10:30 AM ET)
Joshua back 'home' to face Povetkin for heavyweight titles (AP, 9/20 11:37 AM ET)
Charr's bout against Oquendo called off after doping test (AP, 9/20 9:09 AM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosShirley Day Smith, fixture among racing media, dies at 99 (AP, 9/21 5:22 PM ET)
Churchill's next project to offer rooftop views of the Derby (AP, 9/21 12:30 PM ET)
Injured jockey Victor Espinoza plans a return to riding (AP, 9/21 12:58 AM ET)
Gulfstream's Championship Meet to set purse, stakes records (AP, 9/20 2:02 PM ET)
Big-money Pegasus World Cup adds turf race for 2019 return (AP, 9/18 12:29 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosWith Yates' win at Vuelta, British domination is complete (AP, 9/17 9:57 AM ET)
Grand Tour sweep for Britain as Yates wins Spanish Vuelta (AP, 9/16 5:33 PM ET)
Simon Yates protects lead, poised to win Spanish Vuelta (AP, 9/15 2:56 PM ET)
Yates increases Spanish Vuelta lead ahead of final stages (AP, 9/14 1:43 PM ET)
Wallays wins Vuelta stage, Yates leads before decisive tests (AP, 9/13 1:18 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosOlympic steeplechase champ Kipruto unhurt after car crash (AP, 9/19 12:45 PM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosSports organizations double funding to SafeSport Center (AP, 9/21 8:14 PM ET)
After Russia vote, anti-doping group calls WADA compromised (AP, 9/21 6:16 PM ET)
WADA investigator says the agency got a bad deal from Russia (AP, 9/21 1:39 PM ET)
Incoming CEO, outgoing chair address USOC abuse head-on (AP, 9/20 8:06 PM ET)
Despite protests, Russia's anti-doping agency reinstated (AP, 9/20 6:31 PM ET)
Skiing - View All - PhotosDownhill racer Breezy Johnson out for season with torn ACL (AP, 9/13 12:22 PM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosCanadians Weaver, Poje take gold medal at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/22 5:10 PM ET)
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/21 9:30 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:58 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:55 PM ET)
Hanyu and Medvedeva begin season at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/19 8:41 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosGervinho thriving at Parma with stunning goal vs Cagliari (AP, 9/22 4:58 PM ET)
Lille off to best French league start in 66 years (AP, 9/22 4:30 PM ET)
Wolverhampton spoils Ferguson's Man U homecoming in EPL (AP, 9/22 3:50 PM ET)
Spanish soccer divided over league plan to hold game in US (AP, 9/22 3:42 PM ET)
Lemar helps Atletico end winless run in Spanish league (AP, 9/22 3:26 PM ET)