ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosCubs clinch 4th straight playoff spot, top Pirates 7-6 in 10 (AP, 9/27 3:36 AM ET)
Cubs clinch 4th straight playoff spot, top Pirates 7-6 in 10 (AP, 9/27 3:36 AM ET)
LEADING OFF: Rockies, Cubs try to improve playoff position (AP, 9/27 2:58 AM ET)
Whiff of offense: Ks top hits, lowest average since '72 (AP, 9/27 2:51 AM ET)
Olson's slam helps A's top Mariners 9-3, close in on Yankees (AP, 9/27 2:34 AM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosCourt to hear arguments in Super Bowl ticket lawsuit (AP, 9/27 7:14 AM ET)
At age 39, Drew Brees isn't slowing down (AP, 9/27 2:30 AM ET)
Focus on roughing the passer giving NFL a black eye (AP, 9/26 11:49 PM ET)
Winston practices, Bucs still mum on starting quarterback (AP, 9/26 10:11 PM ET)
Pete Carroll continues to downplay Seahawks saga with Thomas (AP, 9/26 8:20 PM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosGrizzlies' Conley pain-free after surgery on his left heel (AP, 9/26 3:30 PM ET)
NBA rolling out plan to get more women into leadership roles (AP, 9/26 2:26 PM ET)
Lakers loving LeBron's leadership in 1st practice together (AP, 9/25 6:38 PM ET)
Warriors vow to live in the moment, chase another title (AP, 9/25 4:18 PM ET)
Heat, Spoelstra look at camp as extension of last season (AP, 9/25 3:06 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosNew Coaches: Trotz takes Cup-winning experience to Islanders (AP, 9/27 3:06 AM ET)
Anaheim Ducks RW Corey Perry out 5 months after knee surgery (AP, 9/27 1:41 AM ET)
Mitch Marner has goal, 3 assists to lead Maple Leafs (AP, 9/27 12:53 AM ET)
Mitch Marner has goal, 3 assists to lead Maple Leafs (AP, 9/26 11:53 PM ET)
Anaheim Ducks RW Corey Perry out 5 months after knee surgery (AP, 9/26 5:15 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosFlorida's Mullen returns to Starkville for SEC matchup (AP, 9/27 4:07 AM ET)
No. 3 Clemson hosts Syracuse in ACC's top game of Week 5 (AP, 9/27 4:03 AM ET)
Stage set for another thriller between Ohio St, Penn St (AP, 9/27 3:36 AM ET)
WVU-Texas Tech matches top Big 12 QBs, a senior and freshman (AP, 9/27 3:36 AM ET)
College Football Picks: Playoff implications in September (AP, 9/26 9:42 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosLangford walks into prime role as Hoosiers begin new season (AP, 9/26 6:52 PM ET)
UNC Wilmington moves workouts to Chapel Hill after the storm (AP, 9/26 5:47 PM ET)
Michigan State thin on stars, heavy on experience for Izzo (AP, 9/26 5:35 PM ET)
UCLA's historic Pauley Pavilion to add presenting sponsor (AP, 9/26 12:41 PM ET)
Villanova set to defend national title in rebuilding year (AP, 9/25 8:39 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosCollege players get education on court at women's World Cup (AP, 9/25 9:42 AM ET)
San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas, Cleveland awarded Final 4s (AP, 9/24 4:02 PM ET)
WNBA - View All - PhotosDespite losing in World Cup, Japan basketball on the rise (AP, 9/27 2:30 AM ET)
Surprise of World Cup, Nigeria not afraid of US (AP, 9/26 6:11 PM ET)
The Latest: Spain tops Senegal reaches quarters at World Cup (AP, 9/26 4:53 PM ET)
It's elimination day at the Women's World Cup (AP, 9/26 5:59 AM ET)
Early round of World Cup full of upsets and surprises (AP, 9/26 3:43 AM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosBritish love affair with Ryder Cup to persist beyond Brexit (AP, 9/27 9:13 AM ET)
Casey soaks in return to Ryder Cup after a decade out (AP, 9/27 8:39 AM ET)
The Latest: Olesen enjoying the single life at Ryder Cup (AP, 9/27 6:49 AM ET)
Excitement builds ahead of Ryder Cup (AP, 9/27 5:47 AM ET)
Spieth says Ryder Cup win would make it a good year for him (AP, 9/26 1:45 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosSauber pairs Giovinazzi with Raikkonen for 2019 F1 season (AP, 9/25 10:02 AM ET)
Column: Charlotte's 'roval may be NASCAR's race of the year (AP, 9/24 4:58 PM ET)
Hight wins, escapes serious injury after engine explosion (AP, 9/23 6:54 PM ET)
Victory at Richmond eases playoff tension for Kyle Busch (AP, 9/23 3:32 PM ET)
Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP as Lorenzo crashes out on 1st lap (AP, 9/23 1:12 PM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosFormer WBC welterweight champ Victor Ortiz charged with rape (AP, 9/26 12:27 AM ET)
Hammer vs Shields: Women's blockbuster fight is on (AP, 9/25 8:31 PM ET)
Lomachenko to box at Garden in return from shoulder surgery (AP, 9/25 1:02 PM ET)
'We want Wilder': Team Joshua eager to fix unification fight (AP, 9/23 8:02 AM ET)
Joshua stops Povetkin in 7th round, keeps heavyweight titles (AP, 9/22 8:03 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosMcKinzie wins $1M Pa Derby off 6-month break for Baffert (AP, 9/22 8:30 PM ET)
Trainer Leatherbury wins 6,500th career race in Maryland (AP, 9/22 7:02 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosRohan Dennis beats Dumoulin for world time trial title (AP, 9/26 12:05 PM ET)
With Yates' win at Vuelta, British domination is complete (AP, 9/17 9:57 AM ET)
Grand Tour sweep for Britain as Yates wins Spanish Vuelta (AP, 9/16 5:33 PM ET)
Simon Yates protects lead, poised to win Spanish Vuelta (AP, 9/15 2:56 PM ET)
Yates increases Spanish Vuelta lead ahead of final stages (AP, 9/14 1:43 PM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosCAS confirms Russian track federation's doping ban appeal (AP, 9/27 7:47 AM ET)
Russia says it has appealed to lift doping ban from track (AP, 9/26 10:24 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosDissenter in Russia decision says athletes must be heard (AP, 9/26 2:05 PM ET)
Tokyo Olympics begin search for 80,000 unpaid volunteers (AP, 9/26 3:20 AM ET)
Global survey says sports execs oppose esports in Olympics (AP, 9/25 11:46 AM ET)
WADA's Reedie defends Russian anti-doping reinstatement (AP, 9/24 6:46 PM ET)
Skiing - View All - Photos2-time Olympic skiing medalist Weibrecht carves new life (AP, 9/26 4:51 AM ET)
Downhill racer Breezy Johnson out for season with torn ACL (AP, 9/13 12:22 PM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosTwo-time Olympic champ Hanyu wins in return to competition (AP, 9/22 5:26 PM ET)
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/21 9:30 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:58 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:55 PM ET)
Hanyu and Medvedeva begin season at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/19 8:41 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosSpain discovers next midfield talent in Pablo Fornals (AP, 9/27 9:19 AM ET)
UEFA approves video review for Champions League next season (AP, 9/27 8:43 AM ET)
Cristiano Ronaldo to serve 1-game Champions League ban (AP, 9/27 8:28 AM ET)
Video review set for use in some games at 2019 Asian Cup (AP, 9/27 6:28 AM ET)
Deja vu for Schalke after starting Bundesliga with 5 defeats (AP, 9/27 6:03 AM ET)