ESPN News Wire
The following stories are the most recent transmissions from ESPN.com wire sources.
MLB - View All - PhotosTiebreakers have been perilous for Dodgers (AP, 10/1 3:14 AM ET)
LEADING OFF: Brewers-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers in Games 163 (AP, 10/1 3:14 AM ET)
One and not done: Brews-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers in tiebreakers (AP, 9/30 11:53 PM ET)
Brewers-Cubs set for NL Central tiebreaker (AP, 9/30 11:52 PM ET)
Cubs force NL Central tiebreaker game, beat Cardinals 10-5 (AP, 9/30 11:49 PM ET)
NFL - View All - PhotosICYMI in NFL Week 4: Earl Thomas' middle finger says plenty (AP, 10/1 3:10 AM ET)
Brees showing why he belongs among all-time elite QBs (AP, 10/1 3:06 AM ET)
Chiefs' Mahomes juggles on-field success, off-field stardom (AP, 10/1 3:05 AM ET)
Flacco flourishing for resurgent Ravens, downs Steelers (AP, 10/1 3:05 AM ET)
Elliott's workload, key catch help Cowboys top Lions 26-24 (AP, 10/1 3:02 AM ET)
NBA - View All - PhotosJames captivates crowd in his Los Angeles Lakers debut (AP, 10/1 1:29 AM ET)
DeRozan debuts as a Spur, James as a Laker as new eras open (AP, 10/1 12:52 AM ET)
DeRozan debuts as Spurs' new era opens with preseason win (AP, 9/30 10:48 PM ET)
DeRozan debuts as Spurs' new era opens with preseason win (AP, 9/30 10:48 PM ET)
Winning start for Kawhi Leonard with Raptors (AP, 9/29 10:13 PM ET)
NHL - View All - PhotosBlades of speed: Rollerblading is behind McDavid's skating (AP, 10/1 3:10 AM ET)
Johansen's 2 goals lead Predators past Hurricanes (AP, 9/30 11:00 PM ET)
Golden Knights continue healing process for Las Vegas (AP, 9/30 5:31 PM ET)
LA Kings' Dustin Brown out indefinitely with broken finger (AP, 9/30 5:19 PM ET)
NHL season preview: Teams load up to challenge champion Caps (AP, 9/30 1:18 PM ET)
College Football - View All - PhotosNo. 20 Michigan State still struggling to finish strong (AP, 10/1 3:19 AM ET)
STAT WATCH: Sun Devils' Benjamin 1st to break 300-yard mark (AP, 10/1 3:18 AM ET)
Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman sustains partially collapsed lung (AP, 9/30 10:53 PM ET)
UMass suspends coach for "rape" comment in officiating rant (AP, 9/30 9:36 PM ET)
Tennessee State coach asks for prayers for Abercrombie (AP, 9/30 8:01 PM ET)
Men's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosArrest made in shooting death of LSU player Wayde Sims (AP, 9/29 5:59 PM ET)
UConn holds 1st practice day after NCAA violations announced (AP, 9/29 2:47 PM ET)
Former UConn coach Ollie notified of violations by NCAA (AP, 9/28 11:40 PM ET)
UCLA's Shareef O'Neal to miss season with heart ailment (AP, 9/28 2:27 PM ET)
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death (AP, 9/28 1:34 PM ET)
Women's NCAA Basketball - View All - PhotosNo stories
WNBA - View All - PhotosStaley guides US to another gold using calm demeanor (AP, 10/1 3:18 AM ET)
Golden girls: US wins third straight World Cup title (AP, 9/30 5:01 PM ET)
The Latest: Spain wins bronze medal at Women's World Cup (AP, 9/30 2:30 PM ET)
World Cup Diary: A'ja Wilson talks playing in the World Cup (AP, 9/30 7:53 AM ET)
US vs Australia for gold at Women's Basketball World Cup (AP, 9/30 7:08 AM ET)
Golf - View All - PhotosColumn: US has European way figured out except for winning (AP, 10/1 3:14 AM ET)
Column: Time for Tiger & Lefty to exit the Ryder Cup stage (AP, 9/30 8:03 PM ET)
This Cup had it all - from hat tips to golf ball exorcisms (AP, 9/30 3:42 PM ET)
Francesco Molinari: British Open champ, now Ryder Cup hero (AP, 9/30 3:14 PM ET)
McIlroy again unreliable in Ryder Cup singles (AP, 9/30 2:22 PM ET)
Auto Racing - View All - PhotosJimmie Johnson knocks himself out of playoffs with 'mistake' (AP, 9/30 6:55 PM ET)
Blaney wins on roval after Johnson crashes out of playoffs (AP, 9/30 6:47 PM ET)
The Latest: Blaney wins on roval when leaders wreck (AP, 9/30 5:43 PM ET)
Hailie Deegan, 17, becomes 1st female winner in NASCAR K&N (AP, 9/30 12:41 PM ET)
Hamilton wins Russian GP after teammate lets him through (AP, 9/30 10:32 AM ET)
Tennis - View All - PhotosNo stories
Boxing - View All - PhotosHBO to drop live boxing after 45 year of telecasts (AP, 9/27 5:09 PM ET)
Horse Racing - View All - PhotosVale Dori scores upset win for Baffert in Zenyatta Stakes (AP, 9/30 8:01 PM ET)
Accelerate beats West Coast to win Awesome Again (AP, 9/29 9:18 PM ET)
Cycling - View All - PhotosSpain's Alejandro Valverde sprints to road race world title (AP, 9/30 2:39 PM ET)
Anna van der Breggen takes world title after 40K solo ride (AP, 9/29 12:03 PM ET)
Rohan Dennis beats Dumoulin for world time trial title (AP, 9/26 12:05 PM ET)
With Yates' win at Vuelta, British domination is complete (AP, 9/17 9:57 AM ET)
Track and Field - View All - PhotosUltra-marathon runners face storm in Greece (AP, 9/29 12:48 PM ET)
Ultra-marathon runners face storm in Greece (AP, 9/29 9:52 AM ET)
WADA report: Kenya doping serious, not institutionalized (AP, 9/27 5:24 PM ET)
CAS confirms Russian track federation's doping ban appeal (AP, 9/27 7:47 AM ET)
Russia says it has appealed to lift doping ban from track (AP, 9/26 10:24 AM ET)
Olympics - View All - PhotosTokyo Olympic organizers conduct security tests with police (AP, 9/28 6:36 AM ET)
Dissenter in Russia decision says athletes must be heard (AP, 9/26 2:05 PM ET)
Tokyo Olympics begin search for 80,000 unpaid volunteers (AP, 9/26 3:20 AM ET)
Skiing - View All - Photos2-time Olympic skiing medalist Weibrecht carves new life (AP, 9/26 4:51 AM ET)
Figure Skating - View All - PhotosTwo-time Olympic champ Hanyu wins in return to competition (AP, 9/22 5:26 PM ET)
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/21 9:30 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:58 PM ET)
Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International (AP, 9/20 9:55 PM ET)
Hanyu and Medvedeva begin season at Autumn Classic (AP, 9/19 8:41 PM ET)
Soccer - View All - PhotosMandzukic stepping up in the absence of goals from Ronaldo (AP, 10/1 12:53 AM ET)
Messi speaks up amid slump in new role as Barcelona captain (AP, 10/1 12:45 AM ET)
Unhappy Payet raises questions for Marseille; PSG marches on (AP, 10/1 12:37 AM ET)
United coach Mourinho under pressure ahead of Valencia game (AP, 10/1 12:25 AM ET)
Egypt Olympic committee wants legal action against club head (AP, 9/30 7:55 PM ET)